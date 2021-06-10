New Delhi: Home Loan Interest Rates – Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its bi-monthly policy decided to keep key policy rates unchanged. This was happy good news for those who are seeking to buy house as home loan interest rates would remain low. A number of banks are offering low interest rates on home loan. You may pick as per your suitability. Also Read - Centre May Revise Prices of SII, Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine After Changing Procurement Policy

Kotak Mahindra is offering 6.65 per cent home loan interest per annum. Punjab and Sindh Bank is also offering 6.65 interest rate per annum on home loan.

Bank of Baroda is offering 6.75 per cent interest rate on home loan. Bajaj Finserv is offering 6.75 per cent home loan interest rate.

Punjab National Bank is offering 6.80 per cent home loan interest rate. Central Bank of India is providing 6.85 per cent interest rate on home loan.

IDBI Bank is offering 6.85 per cent home loan interest rate. Bank of India is offering 6.65 per cent home loan interest rate.

Canara Bank of India is offering 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate. Union Bank of India is offering 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate.

Axis Bank is offering 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate. UCO Bank is offering 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate.

Bank of Maharashtra is offering 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate. Tata Capital is offering 6.90 per cent interest rate on home loan. LIC Housing Fin is offering 6.90 per cent interest rate on home loan.

These interest rates are being offered for home loan worth Rs 75 lakh with a 20-year tenure, Moneycontrol report says quoting BankBazaar.com data.