Are you looking forward to buying your own home? Dream may come true for you as top private banks are offering home loans in affordable annual interest rates. To avail the home loans from the banks, lenders do charge processing fees along with the home loan interest rates. In this article, we will provide you the lenders, home loan interest rates, EMI per lakh, and processing fees.

HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

One of top private banks in India, HDFC Bank is offering home loan at an annual interest rate of 6.70 per cent. You need to pay an EMI of Rs 646 per lakh, according to rates provided by PaisaBazaar.com.

If you are borrowing home loan from HDFC bank, you need to pay Rs 3,000 as processing fees.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

ICICI Bank is providing home loan at an interest rate of 6.70 per cent. One needs to pay Rs 646 per lakh as EMI.

You need to pay 0.50 per cent to 2.00 per cent of the loan amount or Rs 1,500 whichever is higher. If you are purchasing a housing property in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, you need to pay Rs 2,000 or 0.50 per cent to 2.00 per cent of the loan amount whichever is higher, according to rates provided by PaisaBazaar.com.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

Kotaka Mahindra Bank is offering home loan at an interest rate of Rs 6.75 per cent. Borrower needs to pay an EMI of Rs 648 per lakh. Kotaka Mahindra Bank charges a processing fee of up to 0.50 per cent of the total property amount plus statutory dues.

Axis Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

Axis Bank is offering home loan at an interest rate of 6.90 per cent. If you borrow home loans from Axis Bank, you need to pay Rs 659 per lakh as EMI. You need to pay up to 1 per cent of the total loan amount with minimum amount of Rs. 10,000.

Standard Chartered Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

Standard Chartered Bank is offering home loan at an interest rate of 7.99 per cent. One needs to pay Rs. 733 per lakh as EMI. Borrower needs to pay 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent of loan amount as processing fee.

Yes Bank Home Loan Interest Rate, EMI, Processing Fees

Yes Bank is offering home loan at 8.95 per cent. Borrowers need to pay Rs 801 per lakh as EMI.

Yes bank charges up to 2 per cent of loan amount or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher.