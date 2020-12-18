New Delhi: Fresh reports on Friday claimed that Honda Cars India is planning to shift its production plant at Greater Noida to its Tapukara plant, in the Alwar District of Rajasthan. The move from the company comes as there is no production in December 2020 at the Greater Noida facility. Until last month, the plant produced only models like Honda City sedan, CR-V SUV, and the Civic sedan. However, Honda Cars India has refused to comment on this matter at the moment. Also Read - REET 2020 Exam Date Out! Exam To Start From THIS Date, Check Details Here

Honda Cars India had employed about 2,000 workers at the Great Noida manufacturing unit, but has slashed it to 1,000 over the period of time. As per reports, most of them have opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) while others have been transferred to the Tapukara plant. For the employees, the company has already floated VRS scheme which was effective from January 28, 2020. The company's corporate office and R&D department will continue to operate from Great Noida.

The manufacturing unit at Greater Noida was the Japanese carmaker's first manufacturing facility in India which began operations in 1997. The initial capacity of the plant was 30,000 unit per year, which was later increased to 50,000 cars on a two-shift basis. However, the company by 2008 increased its manufacturing capacity to 100,000 units annually, which remained unchanged to date. Compared to the Greater Noida facility, the Tapukara plant has an annual capacity of 180,000 units.

The Honda Cars India produced about 10,000 cars a month in 2020 on average, out of which, about 50 per cent came from the Greater Noida plant.