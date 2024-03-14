Honda Cars To Get Expensive From April: Honda Elevate, City And Amaze To See Price Hike; Check Details

Home

Honda Cars India is gearing up to implement a second round of price hikes across its model lineup starting April 2024, following an earlier increase in January. This move may be in response to various economic factors impacting the automotive industry. The forthcoming price increment will affect all three of the company’s models: Elevate, City, and Amaze. While the exact percentage of the price hike is yet to be officially announced, a report from HT Auto suggests that more details will be revealed in the upcoming month.

The Honda Amaze, positioned as the most budget-friendly option, currently starts at Rs 7.16 lakh. On the other hand, the Elevate, a premium offering, has a starting price of Rs. 11.58 lakh. The Honda City, a popular choice among consumers, carries a base price of Rs. 11.71 lakh, while the City e:HEV hybrid variant is priced from Rs. 18.89 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom.

In the meantime, Honda is rolling out special year-end offers for March 2024 to entice customers with attractive deals. These offers include discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on the Elevate and benefits totaling up to Rs. 90,000 on the Amaze. However, the Honda City takes the lead in discounts, offering savings of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh for the month of March.

Customers are advised to stay tuned for the official announcement regarding the price hike to make informed decisions about their vehicle purchases.

Overview of Honda’s Latest Car Models

Honda has introduced some exciting new models in the market, each offering unique features and performance capabilities. The Honda Amaze, for instance, is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. This compact sedan is available in both CVT and manual options, catering to different driving preferences. On the other hand, the Honda City comes in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain that churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

In 2023, Honda launched the Elevate model, which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This new addition to the lineup competes with popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun in its segment. With a focus on performance, design, and technology, Honda continues to impress car enthusiasts with its diverse range of vehicles.

