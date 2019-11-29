New Delhi: Indians who have an eye on the exciting US Black Friday deals can now avail cheap parcel forwarding services. Hong Kong-based cross-border e-commerce service provider Buyandship comes to their rescue as it combines and ships multiple packages in a single delivery thus bringing down the exorbitant shipping charge, stated a report.

“Indian shoppers can access deals from overseas online shops that usually offer only domestic shipping,” Buyandship was quoted by news agency IANS as saying. Moreover, the company claims to provide free shipping credits and other special promo code offers for a period up to November 30.

Black Friday is the time when customers can grab exciting deals on a wide range of products from electronic gadgets to designer goods from a number of countries across retail chains and e-commerce stores. Customers are also advised to check a list of prohibited items before beginning their shopping.

“With Buyandship, Indian shoppers can freely hunt for bargains and Black Friday deals on sites across all these countries, and enjoy international shipping on their orders for only $6 per pound in shipping fees, and leave high shipping costs behind,” stated news agency IANS quoting the official statement by the company.

About Black Friday:

In the United States of America, Black Friday is celebrated a day after the festive Thanksgiving Day. The biggest shopping spree begins on the occasion of Thanksgiving in the US and also in the global online stores from various countries including the UK, Japan, Australia and the European Union. The shopping season is popularly referred to as the Black Friday sales.