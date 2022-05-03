Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen and held talks on a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship. Soon after the talks, PM Modi said he hoped for the negotiations on India-EU Free Trade Agreement to conclude soon. “We hope that negotiations on India-EU Free Trade Agreement will conclude soon,” PM Modi said in Copenhagen.Also Read - Day Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit, France Withdraws From Strategic Submarine Project

Saying that there is huge opportunity, PM Modi urged the Danish firms to invest in India. “Huge investment opportunities for Danish firms, pension funds in India’s infra, green sectors,” he said. Also Read - Bihar Political Circles Abuzz With Nitish Kumar-BJP Rift; Bonhomie With Tejashwi Fuels Speculations

PM Modi also added that more than 200 Danish companies are working in different sectors in India and these companies are benefiting from increased ease of doing business and economic reforms in the country. Also Read - Why Is Indian Government Focussing On Semiconductor Production In India? | Explained

“During the India-Denmark Virtual Summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in Copenhagen.

He said he was delighted that in various areas, especially in renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management, there have been important development.

Talking about Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said India made an appeal to take the path of dialogues and strategy for an immediate ceasefire and solution to the problem in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held talks his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen who as a special gesture received him at the airport. PM Modi arrived in Denmark from Germany.

Frederiksen gave a tour of her official residence to PM Modi and showed the painting he gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha.

Notably, this is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

He had said in his departure statement that the visit will “provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

“The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region,” PM Modi had said.