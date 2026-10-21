Hours of research in minutes: How AI is revolutionizing stock research for retail investors

The use of AI in financial markets is expected to grow further in the coming years.

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Market expert Sandeep Jain

For decades, stock research was reserved for institutional players and seasoned traders who could navigate complex financial statements, technical charts, and real-time news feeds. However, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, through platforms like Kwala Intel is democratizing high-frequency data analysis and making comprehensive market research accessible in conversational, multi-lingual formats for retail investors across India. Market expert Sandeep Jain highlights several core ways AI is reshaping investor strategy on Dalal Street: Read more: Gold and Silver Prices Today: Prices fall at market opening; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi

With AI already having begun changing the way financial information is gathered, organised and understood, new-age tools are opening new avenues to simplify this data and accelerate the research process. From company results and balance sheets to valuations, debt levels, price movements and market sentiment, investors face a growing volume of data every trading day.

AI tools are now seeking to reduce the time spent on preliminary research, allowing users to focus on the questions that matter.

AI-powered stock research platforms such as Kwala Intel, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions, are prime examples of this shift. Developed for the US NYSE and Nasdaq, this platform is now accessible to Indian investors as well. With such tools, investors can ask questions about the stock market, understand company details, and investigate other queries that arise during research.

From my perspective, AI’s biggest role in financial markets is making research more structured and time-efficient. However, it is also important to understand that rapidly analyzing data and accurately predicting market direction are two entirely different things.

Buying a share merely because its price has risen, or because it has delivered strong past returns, is rarely enough. Investors need to understand how a company’s business is performing, whether earnings are improving, how much debt it carries, whether its valuation is reasonable and what risks or opportunities may lie ahead.

This research often requires information from multiple sources. Investors must compare financial data, study past trends and interpret company-specific developments. The task becomes even more demanding when several stocks are being tracked at the same time.

AI-based tools can simplify parts of this process by organising data, explaining financial numbers, comparing companies and identifying historical patterns. The objective is not to replace research, but to make its starting point quicker and more structured. However, accepting answers provided by AI without verification is not the right approach. Before reaching any conclusion, it is paramount to understand the reliability of the data, its context and the actual business realities of the company.

From data analysis to price movement: Where can it actually help?

When making investment decisions in the stock market, both fundamental and technical information can be important. Fundamental analysis looks at aspects like a company’s financial health, earnings, debt and valuation. Meanwhile, technical analysis studies historical price movements, trading volume, and chart patterns.

AI tools can assist in both types of analysis. For example, whether you want to understand a company’s financial performance or compare metrics between two firms, AI can make starting the research easier. Similarly, it can be used to investigate queries related to historical price movements and volume.

Can AI predict the market’s next move?

This is the question investors find most intriguing. AI models can search for patterns in available data and provide signals regarding potential trends, shifts in momentum, or emerging risks. This can help investors understand market conditions and evaluate various possibilities.

However, the stock market does not run on numbers alone. Unexpected corporate earnings, government policy decisions, global events, interest rate shifts, and sudden swings in investor sentiment can all impact market direction. Under such circumstances, forecasts based on past patterns or available data can prove wrong.

Therefore, viewing AI as a machine that predicts the market’s future would be incorrect. Its utility lies in helping users understand potential scenarios, gather research hints, and flag risks. Instead of relying on an AI signal as the final basis for investment, it should be weighed against other essential facts.

A research aid for retail investors

Until now, AI-led market research was associated largely with institutional investors, research teams and brokerages. Platforms such as Kwala Intel are now bringing similar capabilities closer to retail participants. Users can type a question about a company or stock, or use the microphone option to ask it aloud. After receiving a response, they can ask follow-up questions to take the research forward. This can be particularly useful for investors who want to understand market concepts in simpler language or need a starting point for company research.

For instance, an investor can ask about a stock’s financial performance, valuation, growth or risks. The platform can be used to compare two companies to understand their respective performance and other relevant factors.

The advantage lies in allowing investors to frame questions according to their own needs, rather than navigating technical terminology across multiple sources. Nevertheless, cross-checking AI-generated information with official company documents and other reliable sources remains necessary.

In my view, this application of AI can be particularly useful for retail investors because it makes beginning research much easier. However, using a platform and making an investment decision based on it are two different things.

Why human intelligence still matters and will always do in the AI era

No investment decision can rest on data alone. Two investors looking at the same company may reach different conclusions because their investment horizons, financial situations and risk appetites differ.

An investor who may need funds in the next few months, for example, may not find a high-risk equity investment suitable. A long-term investor may view the same opportunity differently. AI can help gather information and highlight potential risks, but the investor must still consider personal financial goals. AI is best seen as a collaborator rather than a substitute for human understanding. Research may become faster, but discipline, experience, risk awareness and independent thinking remain central to investing.

The quality of AI responses also depends on the data available, the model’s limitations and the way a question is framed. Incomplete or incorrect inputs can lead to flawed conclusions. Investors should therefore verify key facts and avoid relying solely on AI.

The future of AI in financial markets

The use of AI in financial markets is expected to grow further in the coming years. AI-based platforms are likely to play a larger role in automating research workflows, tracking stock changes, making sense of data, and signaling potential risks.

For investors, the biggest shift could be that accessing and comprehending complex information becomes easier than before. However, the availability of technology does not mean investing will become risk-free. Uncertainty is a constant feature of the market, and no technology can guarantee profits.

From my perspective, the right use of AI is one that helps investors ask better questions, conduct more structured research, and understand the rationale behind their decisions. Investors who combine technology with sound judgment and risk management will be best positioned to leverage it effectively.

If you invest in the stock market and want to make your research easier with AI, Kwala Intel can help you ask stock-market questions, understand the responses and take your research forward as required.

Start your AI stock research on Kwala Intel: https://kwalaintel.com

Unlimited AI stock research for at Rs 199 per month

(Sandeep Jain is co-founder and Director at Tradeswift Broking.)

Disclaimer: This article is based on the views of Sandeep Jain, co-founder of TradeSwift Broking. Information obtained through AI-based tools is neither a guarantee of investment returns nor personal investment advice. Carry out your own research before investing and consult a qualified financial adviser where necessary.