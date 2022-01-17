New Delhi: Sadanandan, 72, did not know what was about to happen when he bought the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket, at 9:30 AM for Rs 300. Luck, it seems, was ready to give him a pleasant surprise. When the draw was announced at 3 PM, just 5 hours after he bought the ticket, Sadanandan won the first prize worth Rs 12 crores, according to a report by onmanorama.com.Also Read - Good News! Kerala Government Resumes The Services of Houseboat in The State After a Long Halt

A house painter for 50 years, Sadanandan spread his cheeks as wide as he could to give his best pose in front of the media that were knocking on his door as the news surfaced. He was running an errand of buying some meat when he ran into his friend and lottery agent Selvakumar and bought the lucky ticket XG 218582. Also Read - Kerala Govt Allows Devotees to Take Holy Dip at Sabarimala Temple Amid Easing of Covid Curbs, Limits Daily Number

According to the report, Sadanandan will get Rs 7.39 crore after the deduction of income tax and the commission of his lottery agent, Selvakumar. He will receive the payment from the SBI branch at Aymanam. Also Read - Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala's Alappuzha Once Again, Culling of Birds Ordered in Affected Areas

The Kerala State Lottery Department, according to the report, sold 47,36,528 tickets out of the total 47,40,000 bumper tickets printed. Selvakumar bought 40 of these from Sree Krishna Lucky Centre, Thirunakkara.

The second prize was worth Rs 3 crore and the third prize was Rs 60 lakhs. The second prize has been distributed among 6 tickets and the third prize among 6 other tickets. The draw was held in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of the state government.

Sadanandan plans to renovate his house with the money. He also plans to make the lives of his children Sanjay Sadan and Saneesh Sadan better.