How AI is transforming Dalal Street research: CA Amit Gupta shares 4 reasons for choosing Kwala Intel

Kwala Intel's conversational approach centres on helping users understand market information rather than simply follow stock tips.

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CA Amit Gupta on Kwala Intel

CA Amit Gupta, who started investing in equities during his school years, was initially hesitant when introduced to Kwala Intel. Like many seasoned investors, he questioned how reliable or useful an AI-powered tool could actually be. Imagine having an AI-powered market research platform that delivers actionable, trustworthy insights while seamlessly responding to all your follow-up questions.

When CA Amit Gupta, a finance professional who started investing in stocks as early as his school days, learned about Kwala Intel, he didn’t buy the idea at first. He had every reason to doubt whether, or how much, an AI-powered tool could help — and reliably churn out market data. But as he spent more time on the platform, he discovered its true power.

“I played around with it. I asked it a lot of questions, and then I started using it for my research. I found it very useful for me,” says CA Gupta.

And that immediately made him a regular and loyal user of the AI-powered market intelligence platform, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions.

Today, he uses it for his day-to-day market activities, which saves him hours of manual research and market interpretation. Navigating through a barrage of numbers and charts effortlessly, it saves those precious high-intensity trading minutes to plan his broader investment strategy.

“The best thing about it is that you do not need to install any app!” says CA Gupta.

“You can just go to it (on your browser), just like you chat with someone, and ask your questions,” he says.

CA Gupta mentions four reasons behind his choice of Kwala Intel as his market research tool:

No app installation is required: It can be accessed directly through the Kwala Intel website

It can be accessed directly through the Kwala Intel website Conversational interface: Users can ask questions as naturally as they would chat with someone

Users can ask questions as naturally as they would chat with someone Comprehensive security-specific information: If they want to invest in a security, the platform provides all the relevant information about it

If they want to invest in a security, the platform provides all the relevant information about it Ability to seek clarification: If something is unclear, users can ask follow-up questions directly within the tool

Very high reliability: CA Amit Gupta on Kwala Intel

If you want to invest in a security, you will get all the information about that security there, says CA Gupta.

“If you come across something you do not understand, you can always ask it directly… If you use any other AI tool, there is a risk that the information may be right or wrong. Kwala Intel, I think, is tailored in such a way that it is a very well-researched tool,” he says excitedly.

“Its reliability is very high,” adds CA Gupta.

Why is the Kwala Intel AI tool essential for every investor?

When beginner investors are looking for opportunities to understand the market and invest, they often get intimidated by market technical terms.

Kwala Intel completely eliminates this complexity:

By providing analysis in your own language: You can ask questions by speaking or typing in Hindi or choose from more than a dozen other languages, including English, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and even ‘Hinglish’

You can ask questions by speaking or typing in Hindi or choose from more than a dozen other languages, including English, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and even ‘Hinglish’ Through visual aids: The AI tool is extremely easy to understand; it creates pie charts and simple visuals to help you understand its position better

The AI tool is extremely easy to understand; it creates pie charts and simple visuals to help you understand its position better By providing in-depth and balanced insights: With Kwala, along with your detailed plan, you will also get clear information about the risks and benefits associated with your investment

With Kwala, along with your detailed plan, you will also get clear information about the risks and benefits associated with your investment Pocket-friendliness: This tool doesn’t have heavy fee-charging advisors. Users can take advantage of unlimited AI research and advisory for just Rs 1,000 per month

Kwala Intel’s conversational approach centres on helping users understand market information rather than simply follow stock tips.

How to get started on Kwala Intel?

Users can visit kwalaintel.com/in, log in and choose the unlimited plan, priced at Rs 1,000 per month (billed monthly), under the supplied offer.

The yearly plan is available at Rs 10,000 a year (billed annually).

Users can ask questions through text or voice in their preferred language.

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