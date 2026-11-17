CA Amit Gupta, who started investing in equities during his school years, was initially hesitant when introduced to Kwala Intel. Like many seasoned investors, he questioned how reliable or useful an AI-powered tool could actually be. Imagine having an AI-powered market research platform that delivers actionable, trustworthy insights while seamlessly responding to all your follow-up questions.
When CA Amit Gupta, a finance professional who started investing in stocks as early as his school days, learned about Kwala Intel, he didn’t buy the idea at first. He had every reason to doubt whether, or how much, an AI-powered tool could help — and reliably churn out market data. But as he spent more time on the platform, he discovered its true power.
“I played around with it. I asked it a lot of questions, and then I started using it for my research. I found it very useful for me,” says CA Gupta.
And that immediately made him a regular and loyal user of the AI-powered market intelligence platform, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions.
Today, he uses it for his day-to-day market activities, which saves him hours of manual research and market interpretation. Navigating through a barrage of numbers and charts effortlessly, it saves those precious high-intensity trading minutes to plan his broader investment strategy.
“The best thing about it is that you do not need to install any app!” says CA Gupta.
“You can just go to it (on your browser), just like you chat with someone, and ask your questions,” he says.
CA Gupta mentions four reasons behind his choice of Kwala Intel as his market research tool:
If you want to invest in a security, you will get all the information about that security there, says CA Gupta.
“If you come across something you do not understand, you can always ask it directly… If you use any other AI tool, there is a risk that the information may be right or wrong. Kwala Intel, I think, is tailored in such a way that it is a very well-researched tool,” he says excitedly.
“Its reliability is very high,” adds CA Gupta.
When beginner investors are looking for opportunities to understand the market and invest, they often get intimidated by market technical terms.
Kwala Intel completely eliminates this complexity:
Kwala Intel’s conversational approach centres on helping users understand market information rather than simply follow stock tips.
Users can visit kwalaintel.com/in, log in and choose the unlimited plan, priced at Rs 1,000 per month (billed monthly), under the supplied offer.
The yearly plan is available at Rs 10,000 a year (billed annually).
Users can ask questions through text or voice in their preferred language.
Watch video:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.