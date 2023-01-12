Home

How Alibaba’s Apparent Exit From India Could Be A Good News For Paytm, Zomato Shareholders

According to Profitmart Securities' Head Research Avinash Gorakshakar Alibaba selling shares in its major investments like BigBasket and Zomato could be a good news for shareholders as it reflects that Chinese shareholding is reducing in the company.

New Delhi: Beijing-based Ant Communications’ Alibaba has sold nearly 3.1 per cent stake, which is equivalent to nearly half of its direct shareholdings in the digital finances firm One97 Communications, according to sources, as reported by PTI.

Sources also told that Alibaba is selling shares in its major investments like BigBasket and Zomato.

According to Profitmart Securities’ Head Research Avinash Gorakshakar, this could be a good news for shareholders as it reflects that Chinese shareholding is reducing in the company. He says this would benefit them in the FDI and as the company is already on path to profitability, this will further allay investor concerns.

“Alibaba seems to be on the exit move from India as it has sold shares in its major investments like BigBasket, Zomato and Paytm. This is a positive for shareholders, as it clears many regulatory paths. In the case of Paytm, the company is on the fastrack to profitability, and has been delivering good business updates,” said Mr Avinash Gorakshakar.

However, Alibaba group firm Ant Financial has not diluted its stake in Paytm and continues to hold 25% of the company.

“There was a big movement in Paytm’s stock today as a block deal took place where 2,59,930 shares were sold at ₹535.90 worth 13.93 crore rupees. Chinese group Alibaba is behind the deal, selling up to 3.1% of its total equity of about 6%,” a source closely watching the development at Paytm told PTI.

“Alibaba seems to be making an exit from India as it has sold shares in other investments,” the source said.

Paytm’s shares have been gaining after its associate Paytm Payments Bank received the RBI approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO.

The total merchant GMV processed through the platform for the quarter ended December 2022 aggregated to Rs 3.46 lakh crore ($42 billion), marking a YoY growth of 38 per cent.

The number of loans grew 117 per cent YoY to 3.7 million for the month of December, and 137 per cent YoY to 10.5 million cumulative loans for the three months ended December 2022.

As a result, total disbursements for three months ended December 2022 was Rs 9,958 crore, a growth of 357 per cent YoY.

(With agency inputs)