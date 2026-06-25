How can FD Credit Cards work for you silently in raking in passive income via fixed deposit?

You can enjoy standard credit card perks on these cards, such as an interest-free period, cashback offers, and reward points. If you clear your dues before the billing cycle ends, you avoid interest altogether.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/how-can-fd-credit-cards-work-for-you-silently-in-raking-in-passive-income-via-fixed-deposit-8457313/ Copy

(Representational image)

Building or rebuilding your financial profile is exciting, but it can be difficult and tricky when it comes to managing credit. You might be having the benefit of a stable income and a fixed deposit in the bank, but unless you have a long credit history or a high credit score, you may not qualify for a regular credit card. It is for situations like this that fixed deposit-backed card comes into play. These cards work as a bridge between saving and spending, and offer a secure way to enjoy credit without the fear of rejection. Yet, as simple as it sounds, this option carries its own advantages and trade-offs, especially when it comes to your credit score.

What Makes FD Credit Cards Different

FD Credit Cards are not the routine credit cards. These are issued against the amount you’ve kept in a fixed deposit. The fixed deposit acts as a security (amount), reducing risk for the bank and giving you access to a credit line without getting into a labyrinth of paperwork and other formalities for you to qualify for a card. To put it in simple words, obtaining credit card against FD (Fixed Deposit) is comparatively easy than applying for a regular credit card. Usually, the credit limit is a percentage of your deposit, typically ranging from 75% to 90%. In case you are not able to pay your dues, the bank can recover the amount from your FD.

Almost anyone can acquire the FD Credit Card. In fact, it can instill financial discipline in students, homemakers, first-time earners, or individuals with low credit scores. This credit card is a form of responsible borrowing wrapped around the comfort of your own savings.

Also Read: Pune man murder case: Ketan’s sister’s suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies

The Upside: Why They’re Worth Considering

Builds Credit History Gradually

One solid reason is that people turn to FD backed Credit Cards to build or repair their credit score. Every payment made on time is reported to credit bureaus. Over time, this pattern helps shape a stronger credit record. It proves to lenders that you can manage repayments responsibly, making it easier to qualify for unsecured cards or loans later.

Simple Approval Process

Getting approved for a traditional card can feel like a maze of income proofs, salary slips, and background checks. An FD-backed credit card skips most of that. These are the top options when a Credit Card without income proof is required as your deposit acts as a safety net. It builds trust in the banks and they are convinced that you will duly repay their amount, hence they are more open to approving your application quickly. It’s one of the most convenient ways to get access to credit without the usual stress.

Interest-Free Period and Rewards

You can enjoy standard credit card perks on these cards, such as an interest-free period, cashback offers, and reward points. If you clear your dues before the billing cycle ends, you avoid interest altogether. Over time, this not only strengthens your financial credibility but also helps you enjoy benefits similar to those of regular cards.

Teaches Financial Discipline

Because your credit limit is directly related to your deposit, you on your own learn to manage spending. The structure encourages smart usage—keeping balances low and paying bills on time. It’s an effective, low-risk way to build financial maturity while having access to credit.

The Downside: What to Watch Out For

Your Deposit Gets Locked

When you open a fixed deposit, the idea is usually to earn interest and let your savings grow. But once you link it to a credit card, that amount gets held as collateral. You can’t withdraw or break the deposit without closing the card. For someone who needs liquidity, this can be a drawback.

Late Payments Still Affect Credit Score

Even though it’s a secured card, missing payments or paying only the minimum amount can hurt your credit score. It’s a common misconception that being backed by an FD shields you from penalties or score dips. The reality is that your payment history still determines your credibility.

Lower Interest Earnings on FD

If the card balance isn’t cleared on time and the bank adjusts dues from your deposit; you may lose part of your FD or the interest earned. So, while it’s a safety mechanism for the bank, it can reduce the benefit you originally expected from keeping that money locked in.

Annual Fees and Hidden Charges

Many people assume secured cards come without extra costs, but some banks do charge annual or renewal fees. There may also be processing charges or penalties for late payments. Always check the fee structure before applying, so you don’t get caught by surprise later.

How FD Credit Cards Influence Your Credit Score

Your credit score reflects your money management skills, and an FD-backed credit card is a useful tool to build it if used wisely. Timely repayments play the biggest role. Paying off bills before the due date shows reliability. Keeping your utilisation ratio low (using less than 30–40% of your limit) also signals good financial habits.

On the flip side, missed or delayed payments can pull your score down just like with any other card. Being consistent and reliable is the key here.

Making It Work in Your Favour

Before getting one, take a moment to assess your purpose. If you’re using it to build a credit history, focus on small and manageable spending. Set up auto-pay to ensure bills are cleared every month. Review your statements regularly to spot errors early.

If your goal is to improve your score, treat the card as a stepping stone. Once your credit behaviour improves, you can move to a regular credit card with a higher limit and better rewards. Think of it as a phase of building trust with the banking system.

When It May Not Be Ideal

If you’re someone who frequently withdraws from your fixed deposit or needs constant access to funds, this option might not suit you. The money remains tied up for as long as the card stays active. Similarly, if you already have a decent credit score and multiple open accounts, adding another card may not add much value.

Also Read: 100% Label Ban: How will FSSAI’s decision affect popular brands from July? Is it beneficial for consumers?

The Balanced View

An FD-backed credit card is a thoughtful option for those starting out in their credit journey or looking to repair their financial standing. It combines the safety of a deposit with the flexibility of a credit line, giving you a structured way to show lenders that you can handle credit responsibly.

Its benefits depend on how you use it. Using it wisely can be the first step toward building a strong credit score; otherwise, it can lead to the same pitfalls as any unsecured card.

It’s not just about having access to credit but also about proving that you can manage it well. If you stay consistent, pay on time, and use only what you can repay, your FD can do more than just earn interest; it can help you create a lasting financial foundation and imbibe more wisdom about money management and financial discipline.