New Delhi: The upcoming India versus West Indies ODI and T20 series are not only exciting for the cricketholics but also for people who don't particularly watch sports. According to a report by Mint, the users of the Paytm App will be able to avail '4 ka 100 cashback' offer on matchdays.

Under the offer, a person who transfers Rs 4 via Paytm UPI will be able to get an assured cashback of up to Rs 100, the report stated. The ODI and T20 series is scheduled from February 6 to February 20.

Apart from the Rs 100 cashback, the users can also participate in the referral program to get additional cashback. The referrer and the referee both can get up to Rs 100 cashback. Paytm, according to the report, has roped in Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan Singh and Chris Gayle for the campaign.

UPI or United Payments Interface allows multiple bank accounts to operate from a single mobile application. Several features like transferring money and other banking features are integrated into the application. UPI was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to Mint, Paytm UPI was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the UPI transactions. It recorded 926 million transactions in December 2021. According to the report, Paytm UPI has the lowest technical decline rates in India.