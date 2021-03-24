New Delhi: Covid pandemic proved to be a hindrance to fulfilling a few dreams of ours last year. However, as the situation started to get normalize late last year, many of us could not wait to achieve those dreams. One such is having an own car. However, car buyers are made to wait longer as the automobile industry is grappling with an acute chip shortage. The crisis is causing a delay in delivering the four wheeler to you. Car buyers must be getting frustrated as the smooth, hassle-free, seamless delivery of cars have been replaced by annoying waiting period. The delay in delivery has hit the car industry as most of the automobile companies are failing to provide cars to customers at the right time. Also Read - Champion Means Pajama? This Little Boy's Confidence & Innocence Will Crack You Up | Watch Video
- The delay in car delivery is not only frustrating for buyers but also turning out to be major crisis in the car industry as the sector is looking to cope with the Covid factor. All began in October 2020 when a shortage of micro processing chip or semi conductor was reported around the world. Back then, the shortage hit a few companies, but gradually it turns out to be a industry-wide crisis, according to a report by Business Standard.
- The shortage of chips has disrupted the automotive production through out the world. These days cars are becoming more and more dependent on chips. These chips are pivotal for the makers as computer management of engines to provide better fuel economy, driver assistance features to brake system.
- The semi-conductor or chip manufacturers have been facing demands and hopefully they would be able mitigate the situation. However, this would likely to hit the delivery of cars well into 2021, as per a Reuters report.
- Along with the Indian car industry, China and European nations are also experiencing the situation, the Reuters report said.