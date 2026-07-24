How E20 and higher ethanol blends affect mileage, engine health, fuel efficiency: Explained

Can the use of E20 petrol damage your vehicle's components or affect its mileage? Check details here.

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How E20 and higher ethanol blends affect mileage, engine health, fuel efficiency: Explained | Image: ANI

Ethanol blending is currently one of the major issues in India. People are worried about their vehicles as several reports claim that ethanol-blended fuel affects the mileage and engine life of the vehicle. However, the central government has recently said that state-run fuel stations will keep selling ethanol-free premium petrol, confirming that these higher-grade fuels remain exempt from the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program. The government on Thursday clarified that it has no plans to bring back lower ethanol mixes, such as E0 or E10 petrol, or to increase blending in regular petrol beyond 20 percent. However, the fear of lower mileage and impact on engine life is still haunting people.

Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, in the lower house of the Parliament, clarified that any decision on raising ethanol blending beyond 20 percent after thorough scientific and technical studies. The government said it will also consult with automobile manufacturers and oil marketing companies before taking further decisions.

How Much Does Ethanol Affect Your Car’s Mileage?

Several reports suggest that one of the major downsides of ethanol-blended petrol is that it directly impacts the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. According to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), owners may witness a 1-6 percent drop when running on E20. However, car owners admit 7-8 percent mileage drop.

What Is The Actual Impact Of Higher Ethanol Blends On Vehicle Performance And Engine Life?

We must accept that ethanol has a higher-octane number as compared to gasoline. It means the fuel provides higher power and performance.

Ethanol acts as an oxygenate, which helps engines to burn fuel completely and efficiently.

In engines that are specifically designed for ethanol, the blend of ethanol and petrol can deliver improved combustion efficiency.

E20’s Impact On Engine Life’s And Maintenance

We all know that low-level blends, such as E10 or less, are considered safe for any conventional vehicle, but higher blends such as E20 can cause major issues in the engine, like – corrosion of fuel system components in older, non-compatible engines.

It is also proven that ethanol naturally attracts moisture. So moisture can mix with fuel, causing major issues in the engine. To prevent it, experts recommend avoiding letting the fuel tank run too low.

People who are using E20 petrol in their vehicles are advised to follow strict maintenance schedules. They have to take extra care of their injectors, spark plugs and engine oil.

E20 Can Damage Rubber Parts In Older Cars: ARAI

According to a study conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), using E20 in E10-compatible cars could damage the rubber fuel-system components. Components such as hoses, gaskets, seals and O-rings, after some time, may require replacement. A report by India Today said the ARAI’s summary report was not made public.

The ARAI study found that there was no adverse impact from E20 on metallic components or the vehicle overall in the tested vehicles.

The ARAI report, citing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), states that rubber parts in fuel systems could require replacement when using E20.

Why Is Premium Petrol Being Kept Ethanol Free?

Premium petrol such as Indian Oil’s XP100, Hindustan Petroleum’s poWer100 and Bharat Petroleum’s Speed100 are pure petrol versions and are being kept ethanol-free. These petrol versions are being kept ethanol-free because –

These versions are considered niche fuels that contain specialised performance-enhancing additives.

The premium petrol accounts for just 0.5 percent of total fuel sales in the country. This keeps its supply chain ethanol-free and easy to manage while the government focuses on regular E20 fuel.