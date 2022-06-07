New Delhi: The Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss MF, Radhika Gupta, who was once bullied at school for her Indian accent and “crooked neck” has turned her life upside down to climb up the corporate ladder to become one of India’s youngest CEOs at the age of 33. In a post for online portal Humans of Bombay, Radhika said she was nicknamed ‘Apu’ from the US sitcom The Simpsons and the children often compared her looks to her mother’s and also made fun of her Indian accent.Also Read - The Simpsons Show Solidarity With Ukraine, Raise Ukrainian Flags In New Cartoon

"I was born with a crooked neck. If that wasn't enough to single me out – I was always the new kid in the school; dad was a diplomat. I lived in Pakistan, New York, & Delhi, before I arrived in Nigeria. My Indian accent was judged; they named me 'Apu', a character from The Simpsons," she wrote in a post for online portal Humans of Bombay.

"They compared me to my mom, who worked at my school. She's a stunning woman, and people always told me how ugly I looked in comparison; my confidence plummeted," she said.

Gupta said that she contemplated suicide at the age of 22 after she got her seventh job rejection. “I looked out the window and said, ‘I’ll jump.’ My friend called for help! I was wheeled into a psychiatric ward, and diagnosed as depressed.

“The only reason they let me go was because I said, ‘I have a job interview – it’s my only shot’,” she said, adding she bagged the job – at McKinsey.

“My life was on the right track,” says Gupta. “But 3 years later, after I survived the financial crisis of 2008, I wanted a change– so, at 25, I moved to India & started my own asset management firm with my husband & friend.”

A few years later, their company was acquired by Edelweiss MF. “I climbed the corporate ladder. I became a saree in a room full of suits & I wanted to raise my hand for opportunities,” says Gupta. Therefore, when Edelweiss MF began looking for a CEO, Gupta was initially hesitant but decided to apply, encouraged by her husband.

She applied for the position and a few months later, Radhika Gupta became one of the youngest CEOs in India at the age of 33.

“The next year, I was invited to speak at an event–I shared my childhood insecurities and my suicide attempt. I let go of my baggage. And my talk traveled; I became known as ‘the girl with the broken neck.’ People shared their stories with me,” says Gupta.

Today, at the age of 39, Gupta says her biggest achievement is accepting her imperfections and understanding they do not make her less beautiful. “So now, when I receive comments on my appearance, I just say, ‘Yes, I have a squint in the eyes, & a broken neck. What’s unique about you?’” she says.