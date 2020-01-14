New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s befitting reply to a Twitter user calling her ‘sweetie’ has won praise online. Notably, ill began after Sitharman, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s 157th birth anniversary on Sunday, posted an excerpt from ‘The Awakened India’.

“Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts…Be bold, and face The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease…The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89”, the Finance Minister had posted on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to Sitharaman’s post, Twitter user Sanjoy Ghose accused the minister of misquoting Swami Vivekanand. “@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying ‘arise awake’. Sweetie it’s ‘cease not until your goal is reached’ not ‘dream no more’; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!”

Without wasting much time, Sitharaman countered back at the Twitter user and said,”Glad you’re taking an interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I’ve excerpted is from ‘The Awakened India’, written in Aug 1898 — BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you’re further interested.”

While the minister’s reaction was appreciated by many, Ghose’s use of the term ‘sweetie’ was criticised strongly by Twitterati.

Check out some of the reactions here:

@advsanjoy No wonder you are still a struggling lawyer. Despite her tweet carrying a reference, you had to chide her as a bad habit and that too so childishly. Do you have an answer to her now that she has clarified or you will miss the hearing and hide??? — Free Mind (@FreeMindwithTMI) January 12, 2020

Minister quote-tweets and gives dignified response to someone who made a disparaging and sexist remark against her. Deep respect. https://t.co/w27HE3j4uD — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) January 12, 2020

@advsanjoy Mr. Sanjoy, would you like if someone call a lady from your home "sweetie"? — Himanshu Rawal (@HimanshuisIndia) January 12, 2020

Still do not see an apology written by @advsanjoy for calling a female leader "sweetie".. Clearly meant to infantile women achiever… To degrade. Basic manners and respect for women lost on the liberal side. Sick. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 12, 2020

Off-lately, the Finance Minister has been very active on Twitter. A few days back, she had hit the headlines when she tried to calm down a Twitter user, who mentioned ‘people are bound to consume poison’, following the curbs imposed by the RBI on the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank).

To ease out consumers, Sitharaman, on the micro-blogging site Twitter, shared a link and a toll free helpline number for depositors for grievance redressal and enquiries. “Depositors can access the website http://pmcbank.com for any grievance redressal and call on toll free number 1800223993 for enquiries”, the Finance Minister had tweeted.

Responding to her tweet, a Twitter user named Rakesh Bhat, said that people expect a quick resolution. He further asserted that “There are ample ways to handle the crisis but people are bound to consume poison and die”

Sitharaman was quick to respond to Bhat. She asked him to not post “extreme” messages and clarified that multi-state cooperative institutions do not come under the Ministry of Finance even though they are called banks.