Ganga Expressway Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and said that the mega project will not just improve the connectivity but will also boost the economic development in the region. On the occasion, PM Modi said the Ganga Expressway will open doors of development for Uttar Pradesh. He also added that the project will generate opportunity for thousands as industry will come and employment will be generated.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the expressway will improve connectivity, convenience and boost economic development and tourism in UP. "The focus of the double engine government is the development of UP. With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are making sincere efforts for the development of UP," he added.

PM Modi further added that the time will be saved from these expressways as UP is receiving development from all sides.

10 things to know about Ganga Expressway