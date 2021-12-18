Ganga Expressway Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and said that the mega project will not just improve the connectivity but will also boost the economic development in the region. On the occasion, PM Modi said the Ganga Expressway will open doors of development for Uttar Pradesh. He also added that the project will generate opportunity for thousands as industry will come and employment will be generated.Also Read - Budget 2022: PM Modi Hosts Roundtable Interaction, Gathers Inputs From Equity Investors And Venture Capitalists
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the expressway will improve connectivity, convenience and boost economic development and tourism in UP. "The focus of the double engine government is the development of UP. With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are making sincere efforts for the development of UP," he added.
PM Modi further added that the time will be saved from these expressways as UP is receiving development from all sides.
10 things to know about Ganga Expressway
- After completion, the 594-km long six-lane expressway will become the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.
- Built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the expressway will start near Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
- The Ganga Expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.
- In this Ganga Expressway, a 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed in Shahjahanpur.
- Along the Ganga Expressway, an industrial corridor is also proposed to be built.
- According to PM Modi, the Ganga Expressway is set to bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for the youth.
- The six-lane Ganga Expressway will give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
- The Ganga Expressway will have a 3.75-metre wide service road for smooth commute of residents living in nearby areas.
- Along the Ganga Expressway, there will be 9 public convenience centres, seven railway overbridges, 14 major and 126 minor bridges as well as 381 underpasses.
- The Ganga Expressway is set to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj to just 7 hours.