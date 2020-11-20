New Delhi: With many COVID-19 vaccines across the world showing promising results in their final-stage trials, India is now gearing up to handle the vaccine distribution across the country. Also Read - Delhi Border News Updates: Random COVID-19 Testing For Delhiites in Gurugram, Faridabad | Deets Inside

The airports that will play an important role in the distribution include Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hyderabad airport's cargo. The reason being that they are equipped with the state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system.

Notably, Medical experts have said the upcoming coronavirus vaccine will require specific cold storage and controlled temperatures.

How is Delhi Airport prepping?

Talking to news agency ANI, a Delhi International Airport Limited spokesperson said, “Delhi Airport has two cargo terminals with world-class infrastructure and provides GDP-certified temperature-controlled facility for handling temperature-sensitive cargo.

“With the capacity to handle over 1.5 lakh MT per annum, this facility has state-of-the-art temperature-controlled zones with separate cool chambers ranging from +25 to -20 degree Celsius, which would be extremely conducive for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” a Delhi International Airport Limited spokesperson said.

“There are Cool Dollies at the airside that ensure unbroken cool chain during temperature-sensitive cargo movement between terminal and aircraft. The terminals have separate gates dedicated for fast movement of vehicles carrying vaccines in and out of the airport,” he added.

The emphasis has been laid on quick and efficient transportation and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines whenever they are available.

Hyderabad Airport

GMR Hyderabad airport said the terminal is equipped with various temperatures ranging from -20 to +25 degree Celsius with state-of-the-art equipment and cool containers to cater to product-specific requirements.

“GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) boasts of India’s first Pharma Zone with GDP-certified temperature-controlled facility for handling temperature-sensitive cargo… The Freighter Parking stands are just 50 metres away from the terminal thereby minimizing the ramp exposure timing and ensuring quick turn-around of the aircraft,” said an official of Hyderabad Airport

“We have recently launched the latest Cool Dollies — which is a Mobile Refrigeration Unit for Airside Transportation designed to eliminate any temperature excursions and to maintain the Unbroken Cool Chain. The GHAC also boasts of one of India’s largest storage facility for Cool Containers like Envirotainer, C-Safe, Unicooler, and Vaqtainer within our premises to make sure the service is available for customer 24×7,” he added.

SpiceJet gears up to deliver vaccine across the country

An official of SpiceJet said the airline is fully prepared and ready to handle the COVID-19 vaccine. The airline spokesperson said the airline has extensive experience in the past and already carries blood samples, which require a temperature-controlled environment.