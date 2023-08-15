Home

How India Plans to Contain Inflation, Become World’s Third Largest Economy? PM Modi’s Steps Explained

PM Modi during his address at the Red Fort said the Central government has taken several steps to tackle corruption, stop leakages and contain inflation.

PM Modi also talked about how massive impact the inflation has had on several countries around the world. PHOTO: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort said that India will be among the top 3 economies in the next five years. He also highlighted that over 13 crore people came out of poverty to become neo-middle, middle class in the past five years. “It is Modi’s guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next 5 years,” he said.

How Will India Become World’s Third Largest Economy?

PM Modi during his address shared a simple formula and highlighted some steps to bolster the economy of the country. He said the Central government’s ‘reform, perform and transform’ approach is changing the country and that has helped India’s achievements on the global front.

“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position,” PM Modi said.

He also talked about how massive impact inflation has had on several countries around the world. He said, India however managed to control it better than most other peers and emphasized that more steps need to be taken to control inflation.

“India made all efforts to control inflation…We can’t be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue,” PM Modi said.

When Will India Be A Developed Nation?

“I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources…But the need of the hour is to fight three evils – Corruption, Dynasty, and Appeasement…,” PM Modi stated.

How India Became World’s Fifth-Largest Economy Now?

PM Modi said there has been an unprecedented surge in India’s exports and noted that India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy due to the efforts of 140 crore citizens. He also reaffirmed that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years.

How to Contain Inflation?

PM Modi added that the Central government has taken several steps to tackle corruption, stop leakages and contain inflation.

“Today, inflation’s impact is felt by everyone, including us. However, India has taken resolute measures to contain and manage inflation,” PM Modi said.

“Our primary goal remains the minimization of inflation, ensuring that the citizens of this great nation can lead prosperous and fulfilling lives,” he added.

