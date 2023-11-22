How India’s Common Man Can Save Money, Reduce Debt Burden During Festive Season: Here’s What Experts Say

Home

How to Save Money: You can save money by reducing monthly costs and promoting family meal planning, bulk buying of grocery items, and minimizing dine-out options.

Classifying expenses as essentials and non-essentials also helps families understand their spending patterns

New Delhi: During the festive season, you can save money and reduce your debt burden if you know how to manage your finances well as survival in a world of uncertainties is the ultimate goal of every Indian household. Every family in the country with varying necessities and economic challenges needs reasonable and efficient methods to break out of debt chains. In this article, we will give you a complete guide on how Indian households can manage their finances, and be self-reliant and debt-free.

Draft A Detailed Budget

Speaking to India.com, Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of Kalyanam Furniture, shared his perspective that all good financial plans are based on a well-constructed budget. He said the importance of drawing up a monthly household budget, which should show not one rupee received or sent is vital for each Indian household.

Understand Spending Patterns

“Classifying expenses as essentials and non-essentials also helps families understand their spending patterns and determine ways in which their budget can be trimmed.

Make Strategies For Tackling Debt

Aastha Gupta, CEO of Share India FinCap, told India.com that the management of debt and its adverse effects poses a considerable challenge for most Indian homes. He said that focusing on the highest-priority debt and devising a logical reimbursement approach can make a huge difference.

“Furthermore, negotiating with creditors for lower interest rates and possibly engaging in debt consolidation can also reduce financial strains and ease one on their way to being free from debt,” she said.

Cultivate Smart Shopping Habits

Every Indian household can have meaningful savings by being smart consumers. Some of the effective ways of slashing costs include the availability of discounts, utilization of cashback and reward schemes, and bulk purchasing. To this end, instilling a mindset that separates the wants from the needs can also help reduce frivolous spending.

Reduce Monthly Costs

The kitchen is more than a gourmet’s paradise as it is laden with savings opportunities. Reduction of monthly costs by promoting family meal planning, bulk buying of grocery items, and minimizing dine-out options.

“Affordable but well-balanced dishes, which help to keep fit and to save are a source of wealth of health.” said Sahil Arya, Co-Founder & Director, Fat Tiger.

Energy Efficiency at Home

The general consumers can have significant savings through a conscious effort towards energy efficiency. There are simple measures that one can employ to lower their utility bills in the long run.

Financial Literacy Initiatives

It is essential to promote financial literacy from the grassroots levels. Organizations should also provide workshops, seminars, and educational materials on finance to enable people to make educated choices about how to manage their money. It also improves the financial literacy of families and helps them deal with complexities related to budgeting, savings, and debts.

