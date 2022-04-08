New Delhi: Stressing on maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned employers against sending late-night emails to their employees. Speaking at the Wharton Future of Work Conference earlier this week, Nadella said that managers need to ensure clear norms for workers so that they are not compelled to respond to late-night emails. He asserted that employees’ well-being could be affected adversely by long working hours, which he asserted has become the new normal during the pandemic as several companies have shifted to a remote working model.Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here

"We think about productivity through collaboration and output metrics, but well-being is one of the most important pieces of productivity. We know what stress does to workers. We need to learn the soft skills, and good old-fashioned management practices, so people have their well-being taken care of. I can set that expectation, that our people can get an email from the CEO on the weekend and not feel that they have to respond", Bloomberg quoted Nadella as saying at the event.

When asked if the Microsoft CEO avoids sending emails on weekends, Nadella asserted that he's learning every day. He also underlined that workers in the tech sector prefer flexibility over location.