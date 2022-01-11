New Delhi: The alliance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) started an initiative to provide banking services at the doorstep of the accountholders, earlier. To increase the penetration and smooth functioning of the banks, the banks have allowed the citizens to avail themselves of the services. This is especially true for senior citizens. 12 public sector banks including Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India, provide 10 non-financial services, according to a report by Mint.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees To Get Huge Benefit From THIS New Rule Change. Find Complete Details Here

These services include requests for a new chequebook, pickup of cheque, delivery of account statement etc. The report further said that the customers can submit digital life certificates through doorstep service too. Also Read - India- South Korea Trade Talks Today, Read Key Points Of This Bilateral Relationship Here

State Bank Of India Doorstep Services Charge

SBI charges Rs 60 plus GST on each visit, for non-financial transactions.

For financial transactions, it charges Rs 100 plus GST.

The services can be availed only from the Home Branch.

The cash withdrawal/ deposit limit is Rs 20,000 per day.

HDFC Bank Doorstep Services Charge

HDFC charges Rs 100 plus GST for non-financial transactions.

For financial transaction/ pick-up, it charges Rs 200 plus GST.

The minimum limit for a cash delivery is Rs 5,000

The maximum limit for cash delivery is Rs 25,000

Punjab National Bank Doorstep Services Charge