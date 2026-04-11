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How much money is Iran charging from Indian tankers? Mojtaba Khamenei charging 2 million dollars for ships to leave Strait of Hormuz amid war with US

How much money is Iran charging from Indian tankers? Mojtaba Khamenei charging 2 million dollars for ships to leave Strait of Hormuz amid war with US

Iran has admitted to charging tolls from ships stranded in the Persian Gulf. However, whether it will also charge Indian ships is a major question.

How much money is Iran charging from Indian tankers? Mojtaba Khamenei charging $2 million for ships to leave Strait of Hormuz amid war with US

Despite the ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran, a state of unrest persists. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz appears to be the biggest reason behind this. For Iran, the war has become a source of significant income, and America’s sense of superpower status appears to be on its last legs. Several reports indicate that Iran has extorted $2 million from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Is Iran charging India to cross Hormuz?

Several Indian ships and tankers stranded by the Persian Gulf war have also been able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The question is whether Iran has posed as an ally and extorted money from these ships as well. While Iran has stated that it will levy tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, it is unclear whether this applies to India and the five nations (Russia, China, Iraq, and Pakistan) that Iran has exempted even before the ceasefire. Iran-US peace talks

No talks with Iran on toll

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After announcing the two-week ceasefire, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that there has been ‘no discussion’ between India and Iran on the toll issue.

India refuses to pay toll to Iran

Even before the ceasefire was announced, there were reports of toll collection from Iran and it had also confirmed making a protocol for this in collaboration with Oman, to which Oman also later agreed.

Since Iran has allowed limited passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, at least eight Indian LPG tankers have been allowed to pass safely as a friendly nation.

But, did India also have to pay any kind of toll for this, then it has been clearly denied by India.

The same point was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs in the press briefing on April 9, 2026, after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire on the West Asia crisis.

Current situation in the Persian Gulf of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is usually closed due to the tensions that have arisen since the ceasefire was announced .

America has demanded Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump has criticized Iran for disrupting oil supplies .

Oil and gas supplies are still disrupted worldwide.

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