How Much One Needs To Pay To Get Higher Pension? EPFO Clarifies

For enhanced benefit, eligible subscribers have to apply jointly with their employer in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration et cetera.

How Much One Needs To Pay To Get Higher Pension? EPFO Clarifies (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), one of India’s two major Social security organisations, has issued fresh guidelines for scrutiny of information and wage details submitted by the employee and employer for higher pension.

On 23 April 2023, the EPFO issued a circular stating that applications and joint options for higher pension will be examined by the field office. Once the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices.

In the circular, the EPFO has also mentioned about the provision of a higher pension option for those who have either contributed on actual wages higher than Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500 per month prevalent threshold pensionable salary or exercised their option for higher pension or their request for higher pension was declined by EPFO authorities before the amendment to EPS-95 in 2014.

“The cases where FO details and employers’ details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC/RPFC-II/ RPFC-I for depositing/transferring the dues. The cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee/pensioner by APFC/ RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information,” EPFO said in its circular.

Cases Where Application For Higher Pension and Joint Option Are Not Approved by the Employer

“In case submitted application form / joint option is not approved by the employer, before any rejection, an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/errors (including those made by employees / pensioners). Such opportunity will be for a period of one month and under Intimation to the employees / pensioners, the circular said.

Cases Where Information Submitted Is Found To Be Incomplete Or Erroneous

“In cases where the submitted information is not complete or seems erroneous or any information in application/ joint option form needs correction request or not found eligible, APFC/RPFC-II will seek information from the employers under intimation to the employees / pensioners within one month. If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further as at 3 above. However, if, complete Information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-1,” said EPFO circular.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism

Applicant can register any grievance on EPFIGMS after submission of his/her request form and payment of due contribution, if any.

The registration of such grievance shall be under specified category of higher pension with reference to Supreme Court Judgment dated 04.11.2022.

All such grievances shall be addressed and disposed of at the level of Nominated Officer. Grievances will be monitored by the Officer In-Charge of Regional Office and Zonal Office.

