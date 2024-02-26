How Much Penalty You Need To Pay For Not Depositing Money In PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana By March 31

Home

Minimum annual deposits are mandatory to keep Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and National Pension System (NPS) accounts active. If the minimum balance is not maintained then the account can be frozen, and also a penalty will be levied.

Penalty On PPF, SSY, NPS

If you are an Investor in the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and National Pension System (NPS), one must deposit a minimum amount in their accounts every financial year. If you fail to do so you need to pay a penalty and also may lose on possible tax benefits.

As per the rules minimum annual deposits are mandatory to keep the deposit accounts active. If the minimum balance is not maintained then the account can be frozen, and also a penalty will be levied. The last date to deposit a minimum amount in the PPF, NPS and Sukanya Samriddhi account is March 31, 2024.

How Can You Avoid a Possible Penalty?

If you were paying tax under the old tax regime till last year and taking benefits of tax saver schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and National Pension System (NPS) & If you want switch to new tax regime for financial year FY2023-24 then you would not get the benefit of these schemes.

Because of this reason, if you don’t deposit funds in these accounts for FY 2023-24, you can invite a penalty as mentioned below seperately.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

According to the PPF rules 2019, a minimum depositing Rs 500 in a PPF account is mandatory in every financial year. If the same is not made, then the PPF account will become inactive.

Then account holders can not avail the facilities like loan (available after third year onwards) and withdrawal facility (available from sixth year onwards).

Rs 50 is levied for each year if you default to deposit minimum Rs 500 balance. You can revive such an account by paying this penalty in case your account is already inactive. However you also need to pay the minimum deposit for the respective year.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Sukanya samridhi Yojana account is mainly for those people who want to save for their daughter from an early age. The scheme requires the investors to deposit a minimum of Rs 250 every financial year.

If the minimum deposit of Rs 250 is not made in every financial year the SSY account will be treated as a defaulted account. Same like PPF account you can revive a defaulted account.

However you need to pay Rs 50 as default fee for each defaulted year.Same like PPF account you also need to deposit the minimum contribution of Rs 250 for each defaulted year.

If the investor does not revive the default account of Sukanya Samriddhi, then money lying in the account will be payable at maturity.

National Pension System (NPS)

National Pension System (NPS) accounts can save your tax by investing additional Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act. It is above the limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Act.

Minimum amount to be deposited in the National Pension System is Rs 1,000 per financial year. If the minimum balance is not maintained the account will be frozen. Though frozen accounts can be activated by making the minimum contribution of Rs 500 for a single deposit but still account holders need to deposit Rs 1000 every year.

