Home

Business

How much will price of LPG and CNG increase after supply stops from Qatar and Strait of Hormuz? How serious is the situation?

How much will price of LPG and CNG increase after supply stops from Qatar and Strait of Hormuz? How serious is the situation?

India imports 40% of its LNG annually from Qatar which reaches India via Iran's Strait of Hormuz.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Middle East is in the grip of a war between Iran and US-Israel. The impact of the war is being felt on commodity prices, crude oil, and gas supplies. Following the Iranian drone attack, Qatar, India’s largest gas supplier, has halted production at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. This could increase the prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) and PNG (piped natural gas) in India.

Qatar’s plant attacked by Iran

According to Qatar Energy, Iran attacked its plants in Qatar’s Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City with drones. The company has temporarily halted LNG production due to security concerns. Last week, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian bases, in response to which Iran targeted US bases and ports in countries like the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Smoke was seen rising from an industrial area in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on March 1, 2026, following the Iranian attack. After this, Qatar suspended production at its LNG plant.

Strait of Hormuz

India imports 40% of its LNG (liquefied natural gas), or approximately 27 million tons of gas annually, from Qatar. This gas reaches India via Iran’s Strait of Hormuz route. This route is currently closed, halting the movement of ships coming to India from there. Consequently, gas supply to the domestic market has been cut by up to 40%.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gas price increase in India and Europe

India is the world’s second-largest importer of LPG. Last year, 3.315 million metric tons of LPG were consumed. 85 to 90 percent of total imports come from the Middle East. According to a Bloomberg report, the price of gas in the spot market has currently reached $25 per unit. If the war continues for more than a month, you may have to pay double the price for a cooking gas cylinder. In March 2026, the price of a 14.2-kilogram non-subsidized domestic cooking gas (LPG) cylinder in India is between Rs 850 and Rs 880 in major metros. LNG prices have also increased by 40-50% in Europe.

How will prices of PNG and CNG be affected?

India imports most of its LNG needs from Qatar. This LNG is then regasified at the terminal and converted into CNG. India also imports natural gas from the United States (USA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Angola. Tensions in the Middle East have also impacted CNG supplies.

As of March 6, 2026, CNG prices in India range between Rs 70 and Rs 90 per kg. Rates vary in different cities. For example, in Delhi, CNG prices are Rs 77.09/kg, and in Noida and Ghaziabad it is Rs 85.70/kg. If gas supplies from Qatar do not resume, CNG prices may double or triple in the coming days.

What steps is the government taking to prevent gas shortage?

The government has engaged with Canada to alleviate the gas shortage. Canada is rich in natural resources, while India needs reliable and climate-friendly energy sources for its rapidly growing economy. Therefore, this sector is considered beneficial for both. There are also plans to expand cooperation between India and Canada in LNG and other clean energy sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.