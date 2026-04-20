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How new Labour Codes could impact your basic pay, take-home salary, PF, and gratuity? Which employees will benefit most?

How new Labour Codes could impact your basic pay, take-home salary, PF, and gratuity? Which employees will benefit most?

With the implementation of the new Labour Code, the way companies structure and disburse salaries is set to undergo a complete transformation.

(Image: freepik)

New Delhi: A major change has come into effect for salaried individuals across the country. With the implementation of the new Labour Code, the way companies structure and disburse salaries is set to undergo a complete transformation. If you are someone who looks forward to that monthly salary credit notification with delight, you will now need to scrutinize your pay slip a little more closely. Under the new regulations, it has now been made mandatory for your Basic Salary—combined with Dearness Allowance (DA) and Retaining Allowance—to constitute at least 50 per cent of your total Cost to Company (CTC). This change will have a direct impact on your monthly take-home pay (in-hand salary) as well as the deductions made towards your retirement funds.

Will Your Cash-in-hand Amount Increase or Decrease?

Until now, companies would often designate a significant portion of an employee’s CTC as House Rent Allowance (HRA), bonuses, and other special allowances in order to boost their take-home pay. While this resulted in a higher cash-in-hand amount, the lower Basic Salary meant that savings accumulated for retirement were consequently reduced. The new regulations have put an end to this long-standing practice. Now, if the aggregate of all your allowances exceeds 50 per cent of your total salary, that excess amount will be mandatorily incorporated into your Basic Salary.

Since the calculation of Provident Fund (PF) and Gratuity is directly pegged to the Basic Salary, an increase in the Basic Salary implies that a larger sum of money will now be deposited into your PF and Gratuity funds.

Will You Have Any Options Available?

Under this new structure, certain specific categories of employees have been granted a degree of flexibility regarding their investment choices. Employees who fall under the category of ‘Excluded Employees’ within the EPF framework—that is, those whose basic salary exceeds Rs 15,000 and who did not previously hold a PF account—will be offered an option. Such employees may choose to either increase their contribution towards their PF or opt for the minimum contribution, thereby maintaining their current take-home salary.

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Why Did the Government Take This Step?

The government’s vision behind this entire regulation is crystal clear: to encourage long-term savings among employees. Even if the take-home pay received during one’s active employment period sees a slight reduction, the substantial corpus accumulated through PF and gratuity will serve as a robust financial safety net during retirement—precisely when an individual is most in need of financial support.

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