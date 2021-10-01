New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today hit all-time high even as the continuous rise in fuel rates is pinching the common man. Rates of Petrol and diesel were simultaneously increased by the Oil Marketing Companies for the second straight day on Friday amidst volatility in global oil prices with benchmark crude remaining at a high level of over USD 78 per barrel.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices at All-Time High; Check City-Wise Rates
How Petrol, Diesel Prices Are Hitting Consumers
- In six instances of price rise since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by around 1.55 paise per litre, negating all of the price reductions that happened between July 18 and September 5. Petrol price has increased by around 75 paise per litre in three instalments this week.
- Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. International crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.
- When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre, as per a PTI report.
- Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period, the PTI report says.
- The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states, PTI reported.
- Fuel prices in the country have been hovering at record levels on account of more than 40 increases in its retail rates since April this year. It fell on few occasions but largely remained stable, as per IANS report.
- India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices, PTI reported.