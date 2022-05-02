New Delhi: In the last decade, the pre-owned car market has shown very promising traits which only got amplified with the coming in of the pandemic. With financial constraints being experienced everywhere, people became frugal in reconsidering their unnecessary expenses. But given the rising hygiene and safety concerns in favour of personal mobility coupled with the semiconductor shortage opened up the doors for pre-owned cars as the most viable solution to the problem.Also Read - Good News! Audi Set to Unveil New Version of A8 in India, Bookings to Open In Next Few Days

The more affordability bracket of pre-owned cars as compared to the new cars played an instrumental role in giving impetus to the industry during the pandemic and the trend is not going to get obsolete anytime in the near future. Given to the immense potential in the segment, the sector is expected to reach over 70 lakh vehicle sales by 2025-26 against the 38 lakhs marked during 2020-21. The pre-owned car market is booming like never before and the start-ups are being agile enough to capitalize on the promising opportunity. Also Read - As Fuel Price Hike Rally Continues, Registration of Electric Vehicles in Delhi Witness Major Spike

Previously the pre-owned car market was highly fragmented but the recent years have witnessed huge efforts being made in the field by the organized players where the credit can be given to the venture of start-ups in the previously unexplored segment. Though the leading automobile players were the first to make a move in the sector in 2001, from 2008 start-ups started entering the industry. But they actually got mileage during the pandemic as they filled up for the loopholes existing in the industry. Also Read - Honda Discontinues Civic and CR-V, Shuts Production at Greater Noida Facility

Seizing the opportunity, the start-ups provided new age experience and solutions across the physical and digital sphere while catering to the needs of both seller and buyer. Recognizing the disruption in physical operations, the industry players were agile enough to offer online services with alacrity to ensure seamless continuity of the business. This opened a whole new latitude for the industry that expedited the acceptance of pre-owned cars which otherwise would have taken a lot of time to reach the milestone where it is right now.

The dealers were focused at adding value to the customer’s experience. They made arrangements to give the same quality experience that matched the expectations during the purchase of a first-hand car. By foraying into omnichannel presence across online and offline channels, the start-ups strived to reach the maximum number of customers PAN India. They took the customer experience to a whole new level by providing doorstep test-drive services. The progressive changes proved to be an attractive point enabling the customers to liberally examine through a wide range of options that too just a click away.

Along with this, the new players intensively strived to give structure to the otherwise scattered industry by offering end-to-end services entaling authentication of documentation, financing options, thorough inspection of the vehicle, transparent pricing, building the credibility of the pre-owned vehicle that played a major role in instilling faith amongst the customers around industry.

In order to establish a more comprehensive structure, start-ups started integrating progressive business models to cater to the diverse stakeholders of the industry. They have come up with C2B – for selling of used cars to the platform, B2C – for the selling of used cars via the platforms to the customers, C2C – making presence in the online marketplace, B2B – listing of used car dealers on the platform.

Additionally, the penetration of pre-owned cars into tier II and III cities has been further giving the desired impetus to the segment where start-ups can exercise a better inroad into the areas with the help of their extensive networking.

The pre-owned car industry is at the cusp of a promising change and with start-ups emerging as the potential players it can invariably contribute to the economy and at the same time amplify the start-up mission of the country.

About The Author

