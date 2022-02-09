New Delhi: Gautam Adani has been in the news for multiple reasons, all of them surrounding his burgeoning wealth. Recently, Adani nipped Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in Asia. His Adani Group has been touching new heights. Adani Wilmar IPO, which was the seventh company of the Adani Group to be listed on the stock market, made the group richer by $2.03 Billion, according to a report by Business Today.Also Read - Share Market Today: 20 Shares For Profitable Trade On February 9

Adani Wilmar IPO made a weak debut on the Indian share markets with a discount of Rs 3 from its upper price band of Rs 230. But after the listing, the shares of the company surged. As of 1:20 PM, on Wednesday, the Adani Wilmar share price was Rs 318 per equity share, nearly 20 per cent higher than the previous close. The listing of Adani Wilmar took the valuation of the company up by Rs 15,166 crore or $2.03 Billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani's net worth reached $88.5 billion (Rs 663,750 crore) on February 7, leaving behind Mukesh Ambani who has a net worth of $87.9 billion (Rs 659,250 crore).

According to Business Today, the net profit of Adani Wilmar jumped 23.5 per cent from Rs 289 crore to Rs 357 crore between March 2020 and September 2021. The report also stated that according to the Red Herring Prospectus, the company posted Rs 24,957 crore revenue during the first six months of FY21-22.

The report further added that the company is the largest edible oil company in the country. Currently, it is the top soybean and mustard oil producer in the country. Also, it is the second-largest producer of palm oil. The sales of edible oil of the company are near Rs 5 lakh crore.