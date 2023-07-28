Home

How This Doctor From Rajasthan Started Fertility Clinic With Just Rs 5,000 And Became Hope For Many | Read His Story

Ajay Murdia founded Indira Infertility Clinic in 1988 with the goal of helping infertile couples achieve their dream of having a child.

With over 200 IVF specialists and 125 embryologists that have heralded the clinics to the highest number of IVF procedures that are performed in India, Indira IVF has been consistently been a leading fertility clinic achieving excellent success rates over the last 10 years.

New Delhi: In a world where infertility is often stigmatized and blamed on women, Dr Ajay Murdia is a beacon of hope for couples who are struggling to have a child. He founded Indira Infertility Clinic in 1988 with the goal of providing high-quality treatment to all patients, regardless of their gender. He is a pioneer in the field of infertility treatment in India, and his work has helped to change the way that infertility is perceived.

Dr Ajay Murdia is a fertility specialist who started a fertility clinic in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 1988 with just Rs 5,000 in his pocket. He was motivated to start the clinic because he wanted to provide personalized assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment to couples who were struggling with infertility. He also wanted to raise awareness of the fact that men can also be responsible for infertility and that they should get tested along with their partners.

Dr Murdia’s clinic was one of the first in India to offer personalized ART treatment. This means that he took the time to understand each couple’s individual needs and goals, and then tailored their treatment plan accordingly. He also used cutting-edge technology to ensure that his patients received the best possible care, as per Your Story.

From Being A Pathologist: 33,000 Plus Embryo Transfers

Dr Ajay Murdia founded Indira Infertility Clinic with the goal of helping infertile couples achieve their dream of having a child. He had a long and successful career in medicine before starting the clinic, including working as a pathologist at Bombay Hospital and teaching at RNT Medical College.

Dr Murdia was motivated to start the clinic because he saw how infertility was often stigmatized and blamed on women. He wanted to educate people about the fact that both men and women can be infertile and that there are effective treatments available.

The clinic has been providing high-quality infertility treatment for over 30 years, and Dr. Murdia has helped thousands of couples achieve their dream of parenthood. He is a pioneer in the field of infertility treatment in India, and his work has helped to change the way that infertility is perceived, as per the official site of Indira IVF.

Major achievement In 2020

On June 3, 2020, Indira IVF once again opened its doors to aspiring couples and is optimistic that the pre-COVID volume of IVF procedures will be restored by December this year. Currently, all Indira IVF centers strictly adhere to government protocols for running the centers and ensure that the utmost safety standards are maintained for their staff and patients visiting the clinic.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and everyone is dealing with a number of challenges and uncertainties in their lives. The inability to bear children can be emotionally distressing for desirous families. Living by our vision to make infertility treatment affordable and accessible to all desirous couples, we have improved our reach by adding five more centers this year,” Dr Kshitiz Murdia-, EO, Indira IVF, was quoted speaking on the development by ANI.

Indira IVF has delivered top IVF success rates with over 33000 plus embryo transfers per year, making it one of the best fertility clinics in the country. With over 200 IVF specialists and 125 embryologists that have heralded the clinics as having the highest number of IVF procedures that are performed in India, Indira IVF has consistently been a leading fertility clinic, achieving excellent success rates over the last 10 years.

Guided by a philosophy based on four pillars: affordability, accessibility, awareness, and assurance, Indira IVF is a forerunner in the industry, making infertility procedures affordable for low- and middle-income families to fulfill their dreams of having a baby.

