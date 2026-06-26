How Tiered Interest rates in savings accounts affect your earnings

A flat-rate account will offer you simplicity if you have a low account balance

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How Tiered Interest rates in savings accounts affect your earnings

It is a common practice that people open a savings account to keep their money safe and secure while earning a little extra on the side. However, not every individual realises that the process through which interest is calculated can vary from one account to another. One of the most common method banks use in today’s scenario is the tiered interest rate system. Initially, the ‘tiered interest rate system may sound complicated but once you have understood how it works, it can make a big impact in how much you earn.

Understanding the Basics of Tiered Interest Rates

In the regular savings account, a flat interest rate applies to your entire balance. To make you understand, let’s look at the example. If the rate is 3.5 per cent, every rupee in your account earns the same return. Meanwhile, in a savings account that is using a tiered interest structure, the bank splits your savings account balance into tiers, or as they often call them, brackets. The bank will use the applicable interest rate for the amount of money you have in each bracket when determining how much interest/time you will earn.

In other words, your earnings will be based on both your total amount saved and the interest that applies based on your entire balance and the different interest groups or tiers associated with that balance. Most banks provide a higher rate of interest on larger balances to provide incentives for customers to maintain large deposit amounts.

For example, the savings account you opened at the bank earns you 3% on all of your deposits up to ₹1 lakh, 3.5% on the range of your deposits between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, and 4% on deposits above ₹5 lakh. Thus, as you save more, your total earnings will tend to be higher because each amount will be multiplied by a different amount depending on which group or tier that amount of money is in.

How it works in practice

In practice, it works like this: you have ₹6,00,000 in your savings account. Your interest is calculated by the bank in tiers as follows: 3 percent on the first ₹100,000, 3.5 percent on the next ₹400,000 (the 2nd tier) and 4 percent on the remaining ₹100,000 (the 3rd tier). Therefore instead of earning 4 percent for your entire balance, you earn a blended interest rate based on these three tiers. Thus, the blended interest (total interest) you would earn would be more than 3.5 percent and less than 4 percent. This tier structure rewards of gradual savings and better interest earnings as your balance grows.

Note that not all banks have the same tier structure or tiers’ interest percentages. Always check with your bank to see what tier structure and percentage interest it offers before opening an account with them.

Why Banks Use Tiered Interest Systems

Banks utilize tiered interest rates to reward those who deposit significant numbers into the bank and maintain a healthy source of deposits that the bank can lend out or utilize for its other operations while also encouraging individuals to save more than they normally would without high rates paid for all customers.

When customers are aware of the potential for earning greater interest from having a larger balance on deposit, they are more likely to save on a consistent basis.

In addition, tiered interest rates provide a fairer system than flat rates because one is compensated for the total amount of deposits you have at the bank which contributes to the overall liquidity and solvency of the bank.

The Advantages of Tiered Interest Rates

Encourages Regular Saving

Tiered rates keep nudging you into raising your balance with each passing month since higher balances, sometimes, can usher you into the next slab of interest rates. Over a period, this instills discipline within you which then helps you in maintaining financial stability throughout long-term years.

Offers Better Returns on Larger Balances

The tiered systems promise an overall better yield on cash when in higher balances through interest offered on it than savings with a flat interest rate. Such an amount that is retained in the account over time ensures a marked difference in annual earnings on interest.

Promotes Financial Planning

Awareness of your balance and the amount of interest it could earn helps in financial planning. You would know when you are nearing the next tier and would make contributions accordingly, especially if you receive a bonus or lump sum payment.

The Limitations You Should Know

Complex Calculations

Many customers believe that if they reach the next tier, then every money they save is now earning the highest rate, which is not the case, as this applies only to the amount over the current tier. Not clearly understanding this could lead you to overstate the returns that you expect to generate.

Differences across banks

Each bank creates its own tiers and rates and some banks will give you a higher tier when your balance reaches ₹50,000, while others start at ₹1,00,000 or ₹2,00,000. This makes it harder to compare fee-based accounts, so reading all of the fine print is very important.

Not always the highest option

In addition to earning higher rates with tiered accounts than with bank accounts usually have lower rate returns than liquid mutual funds or fixed deposit accounts. If you are looking for maximum growth, you will want to diversify your investments.

Minimum Balance Criteria

Higher tiers come with a higher minimum balance requirement. Falling below the threshold could lead to lower earnings or even maintenance charges which can eat into your returns.

How to Maximise Your Earnings

Understand Your Bank’s Rate Structure

Familiarise yourself with the bank’s tier structure on a per transaction basis. For example, banks calculate daily balances and monthly average balances differently. This will help you know when and how much to deposit into each tier so that you maximise the interest earned for each tier level.

Keep an Eye on Rate Revisions

Interest rates for savings accounts are frequently changed by banks. It is best practice to keep an eye out for developments to be aware of variations that could impact your income. Alternatively, you may wish to consider changing banks or creating a second account if another bank has a more advantageous rate schedule.

Automate Your Savings

Setting up automatic transfers from your pay or checking account is an easy way to establish this consistent behavior and develop habits that allow you to advance through the various levels of interest.

Avoid Unnecessary Withdrawals

Frequent withdrawals can lower your average balance and move you to a lower interest tier. Consider using a separate account for everyday expenses so that your savings remain at a consistent and growing rate.

Combine With Other Saving Tools

Savings accounts are good to start with. Combine them with recurring or fixed deposits for higher rates of interest. Your basic account is available anytime, but your deposits will grow more interest over a longer period of time.

Comparing Tiered and Flat Interest Accounts

While a flat-rate account typically appears more straightforward than a tiered-rate account, it does not have the same rewards for maintaining larger account balances. Instead, your earning potential on savings increases with each step of the tiered interest rate structure. The key to success is understanding that only amounts above any of the tiered thresholds will earn the maximum interest rate.

A flat-rate account will offer you simplicity if you have a low account balance. It’s simpler and usually comes with lower minimum balance requirements.

Who Benefits Most from Tiered Interest Rates

This system works best for individuals who have consistent sources of income and are able to hold medium to high account balances, as they will have the potential to earn the most from this. For example, professionals, business owners and families are able to continue to grow an amount they choose to keep in the bank as an emergency reserve through the ability for consistent earnings without having to give up on accessibility or liquidity.

This offers an opportunity for students or young earners by providing a good foundation for when they begin working. By opening a minor account online through the easy process, individuals can begin saving immediately. By saving small amounts regularly over time, individuals may soon have enough saved to move to a new, higher interest rate tier than what they had previously gotten from their existing savings.

The Final Word

Use of tiered interest rates. The more you know about how your financial institution calculates the interest you earn from a savings account, the better prepared you’ll be to plan for your deposits and take advantage of the various tiers. Understanding tiered interest will enable you to maximise returns from both a zero balance savings account and a fully funded savings account beginning on your first day of making deposits into your savings account.

If you use a tiered savings account properly, it can continue to generate steady, safe, and efficient growth. By being cognizant of how balance, slab, and rate combine to offer the interest you earn, you will maximise the total amount of interest you earn on your savings and create a more solid financial foundation for your future.