Home

Business

How to Be Scam-Proof In Digital World: 5 Tips to Protect Your Money

How to Be Scam-Proof In Digital World: 5 Tips to Protect Your Money

If you get a message or mail that talks about investment options in unknown places, stay aware; it can be a fraud call.

Online or offline, never divulge personal information until you are certain of the representative's legitimacy. (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Are you one of those people who download apps from unreliable websites or give a copy of their Aadhar card to a haphazard vendor? If you continue to share your sensitive financial information in this manner, you should be on the lookout since your data may be in danger and your money may be stolen. So, be vigilant, and check out these five steps you can take to safeguard yourself from financial fraud for your convenience.



Trending Now

Use Only Store-Verified Apps

We have seen many apps that take us to different websites in-order to get downloaded, but not to verified stores like Google Play or the Apple Store. We should be very careful not to download any of these apps, and if they are already downloaded, we should not feed them with any more data and uninstall them as early as possible.

You may like to read

Stay Aware Of Benefits That Sound Too Good to Be true

Whenever you get a message or email claiming that you have won a huge amount of money, you should not believe them, as nothing is free in this world. It could be a scam. If the message claims that it is from your bank, you should verify it with your bank first and then only open the mail or link given in the message.

Investment Options From Unknown Places

If you get a message or mail that talks about investment options from unknown places, beware; it could be a fraud call. You should invest only in places that you know are authentic.

Don’t Share Your Private Data with anyone

Online or offline, never divulge personal information until you are certain of the representative’s legitimacy. Anyone acting as an executive from a bank or other financial institution could be a potential con artist. Never give your financial information to anyone without first checking their identification.

Use Secure Wi-Fi Connections

Financial fraud can also result from the desire to utilise the free Wi-Fi in a cafe, hotel lobby, or airport. For financial transactions, stay away from public hotspots. Public networks are more vulnerable to the risk of data theft because it is easy to break their encryption and gain access to the sensitive data in your account.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES