LPG Cylinder Booking: Here comes a piece of good news for the LPG cylinder users. India's leading digital payment platform Paytm on Thursday announced that customers can avail of cashback rewards up to Rs 2700 for LPG cylinder bookings done through the platform.

Giving further details, Paytm said the new users will be able to access this offer by way of the '3 pe 2700 cashback offer' scheme. The online platform further said with this scheme, customers can get assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on their first LPG cylinder booking for the first three consecutive months. However, the existing users can also take part in the Paytm cashback offer, as they can avail rewards of up to Rs 5,000 in cashback points for each booking.

Paytm further added that the points can then be used to redeem gifts or in special deals. Notably, the '3 pe 2700 cashback offer' applies to the three LPG cylinder providers –Indane, HP Gas and BharatGas.

Paytm had in June this year launched ‘Paytm Now, Pay Later’ program in which the customer has the option to pay a month after they have ordered the cylinder and it gets delivered. This is known as the ‘Paytm Postpaid’ Initiative.

How to book LPG cylinders on Paytm: Check steps here