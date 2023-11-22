How to Bridge B2B-B2C Marketing Gap| All You Need to Know

Home

Having an agile mindset and incorporating extensive periodic testing is of paramount importance when it comes to B2B marketing.

New Delhi: There is a very thin line between B2B and B2C marketing strategies. Organisations that have adhered specifically to B2B strategies and haven’t transformed their marketing approaches in accordance with the evolving digital landscape and shifting consumer needs, are lagging behind. Besides, they are also failing to form valuable connections with their customers and prospects.

B2B Buyer- A Consumer Perspective

Bridging the B2B-B2C marketing chasm entails a transition of mindset. It is crucial to address the key differences between selling to “individuals” and selling to “businesses”. According to Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, AdCounty Media, businesses are comprised of humans who eventually are the contributors to buying decisions and keeping this mentality at the forefront of B2B marketing strategy is fundamental to ensure optimal results.

“By evaluating B2B buyers from a consumer perspective, we can gain a more profound understanding of their functioning. By evaluating B2B buyers from a consumer perspective, we can gain a more profound understanding of their functioning. Realising and appreciating the success of a novel strategy might be to closely look at our own experiences,” Varghese added.

Leveraging AI and Data

Data and technology play an indispensable role in integrating B2B and B2C marketing technologies. Traditionally, the customer personas drafted by B2B marketers have been from a professional standpoint instead of a consumer one. However, with the blurring of the lines between B2B and B2C, marketers are increasingly resorting to putting a consumer lens on the buyer personas to ensure better customer engagement and satisfaction.

Testing And Restructuring

Having an agile mindset and incorporating extensive periodic testing is of paramount importance when it comes to B2B marketing. Testing new things and implementing the insights acquired are truly instrumental in driving business growth in a dynamic market. Focusing on the humane aspects of B2B marketing and crafting strategies that align with the objectives of individuals within an organisation are crucial to resonate with consumers on a higher level. This ultimately boosts brand loyalty and subsequently generates higher revenue.

The intersection between the B2B and B2C realms involves several elements:

Personalization

Personalization entails understanding that an organisation is comprised of individuals and that it is essential to leverage data-driven insights to customize marketing messages and deliver experiences that meet the specific challenges and objectives of those individuals within that organisation.

Captivating Brand Narrative

Integrating the elements of storytelling like infographics, videos and other visually intriguing content to simplify complex information is imperative to elevate the brand narrative.

Establishing a robust online presence

“Maintaining a solid online presence on social media and ensuring a user-friendly desktop and mobile website are keys to foster brand trust and credibility,” Varghese said.

Bolstering community engagement

Building a community that enables B2B clients to connect, unlock insights and indulge in enlightening discussions augments brand positioning within the industry.

The convergence of the B2B and B2C worlds enables marketers of the former segment to imbibe lessons that have accelerated success in the B2C realm. B2B marketers can unleash new avenues of growth and engagement if they incorporate impactful strategies from both spheres.

