PAN Card: In Indian culture, it is a common practice for a woman to change her surname after marriage, and hence it become of utmost importance to update these changes in necessary documents such as PAN Card. For women who are married, or about to get married and plans to change the name on the PAN card, then here are the basic information you need to keep in mind.

Documents required to change your name in PAN Card

The documents one needs to submit are a marriage certificate, marriage card, advertisements that deals with that you are changing your surname, the advertisement should be published in a newspaper, Husband's ID proof under which his name and address are mentioned correctly and some photographs.

Application form required to fill for changing your name in PAN Card

To change your surname on the PAN Card, you need to fill an application form. Note, fill in all the details mentioned. Tick the column where you need to make changes. Fill the form carefully.

Who can make changes to the PAN Card?

Any married woman who wishes to change the name in PAN Card can fill in the form. Or any person who wishes to make changes can do so. The person needs to submit a newspaper advertisement explaining the changes you have done.

Is it necessary to change the surname on the PAN card after Marriage?

Those women who have changed their surname after marriage must make needful changes in the PAN card too. The change will only take place when the Income Tax Department receives an application.

Does PAN Number change with the change in a surname?

Note, the PAN card number remains the same even if you change your surname or signature. The tern PAN Number means Permanent Number and so it will remain unaffected with the changes you do.

The PAN or Permanent Account Number is a ten-digit alphanumeric number that is mainly assigned by the Income Tax Department to a taxpayer. PAN number is mandatory for financial transactions like receiving a salary, investing money in stock markets, mutual funds, sale, and purchase of assets. The PAN number enables Income Tax Department to link all the transactions to the person who holds the particular PAN card. PAN Card is one of the documents accepted for photo identification of an individual