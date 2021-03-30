New Delhi: The Government of India has made the linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar mandatory and the deadline is just a day away. If you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar by March 31, 2021 (Tuesday) then your PAN will become inoperative and you could also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. As per the new section inserted in the Finance Bill recently presented in the Lok Sabha, failing to carry out the PAN Aadhaar order by the given deadline will incur a late fee of up to Rs 1,000. Also Read - Get Ready To Pay Fine Up To Rs 1000 If You Don't Link Aadhaar-PAN Before This Date

Those who already have the PAN linked with the Aadhaar will be able to check the status both online as well as offline.

Here’s how to check if your PAN and Aadhaar are linked:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department (https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/AadhaarPreloginStatus.html)

Step 2: Keep your PAN and Aadhaar card ready to enter details

Step 3: Enter your PAN card number and Aadhaar number in the box provided

Step 4: Now click on the option that reads – ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’

Step 5: A new screen will open up that will display the status of your Aadhaar

If you want to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Notably, having a PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.