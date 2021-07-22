New Delhi: Latest reports suggest that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will soon credit the interest on provident fund (PF) deposits for the financial year 2020-21. Once it is credited, over 6 crore EPFO employees will get the benefit by the end of this month, according to a report by News18.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Relaxes Children Education Allowance Claim Guidelines For Govt Employees | Details Here

It must be noted that the EPFO has kept the interest rate unchanged on the provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21 and the move from the Centre was taken due to the COVID pandemic. Moreover, the Centre took the decision in the view of more withdrawals and less contribution by the members during the pandemic.

The PF is a mandatory saving and retirement scheme which is primarily meant for employees. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, the employee must contribute 12 per cent of their basic salary to this fund every month. Moreover, the employer will also contribute a mirror amount.

Over the period of time, the funds in the PF account gradually gain interest on an annual basis and this amount can be withdrawn depending on a few conditions.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Through SMS

Every EPFO member has an universal account number (UAN), and they can send an SMS to “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. After the SMS is successfully sent, they will receive a message containing information about EPF account including your PF account balance. The EPFO member will have to set a preferred language of communication in the SMS.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Through Missed Call

The EPFO members can also check PF balance by giving a missed call to the authorised phone from the registered mobile number. This service is only available if one has integrated UAN with KYC details.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Online

First, the EPFO members need to log in to the EPFO official portal. Then, will have to go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and choose ‘for employees’ option from the drop-down menu. After this, they will have to click on the ‘Member passbook’ option under ‘Services’. Then, they just need to enter your UAN and password. After login, they can access your EPF account. Their EPF passbook mentioning both the employer’s contribution and the interest will appear here.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Online Through Umang/EPFO app