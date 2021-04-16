New Delhi: EPF Balance Check – Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account holders can check their balance and keep a track on the passbook just like bank account holders do. EPF account holders can check balance and passbook online at Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal by using Universal Account Number (UAN). Salaried class also can check EPF account balance and passbook via SMS, missed call, and EPF mobile App. Also Read - 30 Sadhus Test COVID Positive During Kumbh Mela In Haridwar, Admitted to Hospitals

EPF Balance Check Number, EPF Balance Enquiry Number

You can check your EPF account balance through missed call. Yes, all you need to do is to call a number and you will receive EPF account balance status via SMS. You need to give missed call on 011-22901406 from the registered mobile number which is linked with your UAN. Subsequently you will receive your EPF balance through an SMS.

EPF Balance Check by SMS

If your mobile number is linked with your UAN, you can check EPF balance through an SMS. There is a specific format which you need to follow while checking EPF balance through SMS. You need to text EPFOHO UAN HIN to 7738299899. After sending the message, you need to wait for an SMS which will provide the details of your EPF account.

EPF Balance Check Online with UAN

EPF account holder needs to go to official website of Universal Account Number (UAN) MEMBER e-SEWA. You need to enter the UAN, password, and captcha. After that you need to sign in.

EPF Balance Check on Mobile App

Apart from missed call, sms, and EPFO portal, you can check balance through mobile app.

First you need to download m-seva-epf mobile app.

Secondly, you need to register on it.

You need to go to ‘member’section on the App’s homepage.

You need to select the balance or passbook option and enter UAN.

Subsequently, you need to register mobile number.

You need to click on the “EPF Passbook” option to know the account balance and passbook statement.