Twisting words, playing with emotions and indirectly controlling someone else are synonymous to manipulation. Manipulation is pervasive. You will find manipulative people everywhere- especially in workplaces. Also Read - SEBI Will Use AI Tools to Enhance Social Media Surveillance, Curb Market Manipulations

Have you been wondering how to tell if a person is manipulative? Do you want to know how to deal with manipulative people at the workplace? Have manipulations taken over your mind? Watch SomyaSatsangi give you answers to all these questions. Somya has over 25 years of experience in Consulting and is an Executive recruiter.

As someone who has been manipulated but chose to go on with it because it was serving a purpose, she ascertains that manipulation can be very toxic and disturbing. Also Read - Donald Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation After Yuan's Plunge

How do you tell you are being manipulated? Follow your instinct. Trusting your gut and being emotionally healthy is vital. A lot of times you might not see or be able to detect signs that you are being manipulated or someone around you is a manipulator, as most of this kind of behavior happens ‘behind the back’. People can act friendly and align themselves to you, but you need to be aware. You need to be very careful of such people at all times. A manipulator will never take blame of anything of themselves. They would always put the blame on others. And, also create a toxic environment around you.

How do you distance yourself from them? Avoid them as much as you can.In case situations are tough, call them out in public. Inform your peers that you are being manipulated. You might want some tea time gossip from time to time but avoid sharing all your secrets.

Being in a senior position in the hierarchy of management, your best bet could be giving a behavioral warning. Manipulators create a toxic environment. They use anger and negativity to manipulate you. In spite of giving warnings if the manipulator chooses to disregard them and if you see a pattern being followed, it is best to let them go.

Letting go of such people will not only clear your mind but will also give you the strength and emotional stability to work better and live a healthier, happier life.