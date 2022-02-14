New Delhi: In a much-anticipated event, LIC has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday. The prospectus contains the details of the biggest IPO in India. According to the prospectus, the government will sell a 5 per cent stake in the company for around Rs 63,000 crore.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Nosedives 1,400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000. Metal, Bank Stocks Weak

LIC IPO embedded value was around Rs 5.36 lakh crores as of September 30, 2022, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). According to the report, the valuation of LIC may hit Rs 22 lakh crore, making it the largest company in the country. Currently, Reliance Industries is the company with the largest market cap of around Rs 16 lakh crores.

This will be done by selling 31.6 crore shares. According to DRHP, the company has reserved 35 per cent of the LIC IPO for retail investors. The upper limit for the non-institutional bidders has been set at 15 per cent. Apart from this, not more than 50 per cent of the shares will be given to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB).

LIC IPO date 2022 is expected to be around March 31, 2022. According to various media reports, the government aims to launch the IPO in the current financial news itself. LIC IPO share price will be announced soon.

How To Download LIC IPO DRHP From SEBI Website?

Method-1

Go to SEBI website – https://www.sebi.gov.in/ Under the ‘What’s New’ segment on the home screen, click on the ‘View All’ option. Currently, the LIC IPO prospectus is the top entry in the menu. If it does not show up on top, type ‘Life Insurance Corporation of India’ in the search bar and press the Enter key. Now click on the LIC link that appears on the screen. DRHP will open in PDF format. Finally, click on the download icon at the top right corner, the prospectus will be saved in the ‘Downloads’ folder on your computer.

Method-2