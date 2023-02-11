Home

How To Download Railway Tickets Online: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Thousands of passengers travel by trains everyday in the country. Earlier, Indian Railways said it was promoting the Digital India initiative with a major push. Transactions for purchase of food items through catering units at railway Stations have been encouraged and 8,878 static units have the facility of digital payment. With the railways’ e-catering services, passengers can pre-order meals of their choice at the time of booking of e-ticket or while travelling on train using App/Call Centre/website/by calling 1323. However, you will need to carry your e-ticket while travelling on the train.

Check steps to download train ticket online

Step 1: Log onto the offcial website – irctc.co.in

Enter user name, password, captcha and or log in with booking with OTP option.

Once you log on to the irctc website needs to open the 'booked ticket history' page

On the IRCTC Booked ticket history page, you can easily identify the train tickets using PNR Number.

Select 'Print E-Ticket' button and then save PDF.

Save the PDF of the train ticket and take a print out for future reference

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.