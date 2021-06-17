New Delhi: If you come across any rare and old 25 paise coin at your home, don’t throw it away. These coins have a chance of getting you Rs 1.5 lakh. This might sound strange to you, but it is true. You may earn the money up to Rs 1.5 lakh after selling these old coins to those who love to collect them and are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for it. Also Read - A Rare ₹ 2 Coin Can Fetch You ₹5 Lakh Online. Details Here

Moreover, if you need money urgently at this COVID pandemic time, you better start looking for those old coins at home. And if you manage to find one, click a photo of it and upload it on IndiaMART.com where people take part in the auction process. The person, who will bid the maximum for your coin, will get possession of your rare treasure. Moreover, you can also negotiate with them for more price.

One most important thing to keep in mind that the colour of the 25 paisa coin must be silver as these old and rare 25 paise coins with certain typical features attract a good amount of money online. If your 25 paise coin was minted in 1985, it has a chance of getting more money. The potential buyers on IndiaMART.com can contact the sellers and purchase these coins at a good price.

You may also make urgent money by selling 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins apart from 25 paisa coins. If you want to sell on IndiaMART.com, you just need to register yourself by entering your contact details, and simply add products in your catalog.

Notably, IndiaMART is one of largest e-commerce platforms in India and it caters to more than 10 Crore+ Buyers and 60 Lakh+ Suppliers.

What you need to do? Follow step-by-step guide here:

First, you need to visit the official website of indiamart.com which facilitates buyers and sellers to trade directly on these coins. Then, you will have to register yourself on the official website. After that, you have to click a picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the website. You may talk to a few interested buyers who will contact you. Then you can start negotiating with them and sell the coin.

Apart from IndiaMART.com, you can also follow the same process to register yourself on Quikr and Coinbazzar where you can sell your old and unique coins to a good amount of money.