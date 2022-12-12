‘How to File ITR Online’ TOPS Google Searches in 2022. Steps to Complete The Process Here

While IPL remained the top trending search in 2022, ‘How to file ITR online’ was one of the biggest searches in 2022, Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ report showed.

New Delhi: Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ report gave an insight into what people in India looked for this year. While IPL remained the top trending search in 2022, ‘How to file ITR online’ was one of the biggest searches in 2022, Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ report showed. Besides, How to link voter ID with Aadhaar, How to download PTRC challan, How to make banana bread also listed among the top 10 trends.

One can file ITR online by visiting the Income Tax e-filing portal. Check step-by-step guide here

Visit https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/ Login on the e-filing portal using PAN/Aadhaar Now click on File Return Select Mode of Filing, Relevant Assessment Year Follow all instructions. And select the correct ITR form (ITR-1 for individuals with salary income) Validate the pre-filled return. This will have all the details provided by your employer to the tax department through Form 16 Edit the pre-filled return if required and submit Verify your ITR and wait for the refunds (if any) The last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 would be July 31, 2023

Google Year in Search 2022: List of top searches in India this year

Indian Premier League (IPL)

CoWIN

FIFA World Cup 2022

Asia Cup

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

‘Agneepath Scheme’