New Delhi: All you aspiring drivers out there, we have got some good news. You can now get a driving licence without visiting the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Yes, you read that right. A candidate applying for a driving licence is no longer needed to visit the RTO and undergo the mandatory driving test, but can obtain the same from accredited driver training centres.Also Read - Lost Your Voter Card? Worry Not, You Can Vote By Showing These 11 Documents | Details Inside
Under the new rules notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the accredited driver training centres can issue driving licences to eligible candidates after successful completion of training. The central or state transport departments will operate such training centres. Also Read - Bharat-NCAP: Vehicles in India to Get Star Ratings Based on Crash Tests, Says Nitin Gadkari
How will it work?
Also Read - Vehicle Dealers Will Soon Be Able to Apply For Trade Certificates Online Without Visiting RTO
- Those applying for driving licences will have to enrol for training at any of these driver training centres and pass the exam conducted by them.
- Once the candidate clears the test, the training centre will issue a certificate. After obtaining the certificate, the candidates can apply for a driving licence. The licence will be issued based on the training certificate without any test at the RTO.
- The training centres will be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test tracks. Those who can clear the test at the training centres will be issued licences without visiting the RTO for a test.
- The accredited training centres can provide training for light motor vehicles (LMVs) and medium as well as heavy vehicles (HMVs).
- The total duration of training for LMVs will be 29 hours, which should be completed within four weeks from the start of the course. The training centres will provide both theoretical and practical knowledge.
- These centres are also authorised to provide industry-specific specialised training. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the notification regarding the training centres in June last year.
- However, a few states have raised concerns over the opening of driver training centres as this could lead to privatisation of driving licence system. There is an apprehension that such centres will issue driving licences without proper verifications and checks.