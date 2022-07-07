New Delhi: All you aspiring drivers out there, we have got some good news. You can now get a driving licence without visiting the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Yes, you read that right. A candidate applying for a driving licence is no longer needed to visit the RTO and undergo the mandatory driving test, but can obtain the same from accredited driver training centres.Also Read - Lost Your Voter Card? Worry Not, You Can Vote By Showing These 11 Documents | Details Inside

Under the new rules notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the accredited driver training centres can issue driving licences to eligible candidates after successful completion of training. The central or state transport departments will operate such training centres.

How will it work?