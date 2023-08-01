How to Get a Loan Against Your Credit Card | Complete Guide Here

Home

A loan against a credit card is a type of personal loan that is secured by your credit card. This means that the lender will use your credit card as collateral for the loan.

The cardholder should have a commendable credit history and a good purchase and repayment pattern to be able to apply for a loan on credit card. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Taking a loan against a credit card can be a quick and easy way to get access to money when you need it or at a time of emergency. Many credit card issuers in India offer this facility, which can be a more convenient and less paperwork-intensive option than a traditional personal loan. In this article, we will discuss the process of taking a loan against a credit card in India, the benefits of this type of loan, and some important considerations to keep in mind.

What’s Loan Against Your Credit Card

A loan against a credit card is a type of personal loan that is secured by your credit card. This means that the lender will use your credit card as collateral for the loan. If you default on the loan, the lender can seize your credit card and sell it to recoup their losses.

Loans against credit cards typically have lower interest rates than other types of personal loans, such as payday loans or title loans. This is because the lender has less risk if you default on the loan, since they can seize your credit card.

Eligibility for Loans on Credit Card

Most credit card loans are unsecured and do not require any collateral for the loan. Hence, the loan is offered to select cardholders only. Issuers have stringent eligibility criteria when it comes to granting a loan on credit card. The cardholder should have a commendable credit history and a good purchase and repayment pattern to be able to apply for a loan on credit card, as per Bank Bazaar.com.

Quantum of Loan

The quantum of loan on credit card usually depends on the credit limit. Some issuers also offer loan over and above the credit limit where the availed loan amount will not be blocked against the credit limit. Also, starting from a minimum purchase amount of Rs. 2000, you will be able to convert your purchases to loan and pay it as EMIs.

Steps To Take Loan Against Credit Card

Check if your credit card issuer offers a loan against your credit card. You can find this information on the credit card company’s website or by contacting their customer support. Read and understand the terms and conditions of the loan, including the interest rate, processing fees, repayment tenure, and any other charges. This is important so that you know what you are getting into before you take out the loan. Make sure that the loan amount is within your available credit limit. If you have a significant outstanding balance on your credit card, it may affect the loan amount available to you. Apply for the loan online or by calling your credit card issuer. You will need to provide some personal information, such as your name, address, and income. Once your application is approved, the loan amount will be deposited into your bank account. You will then start making monthly payments on the loan, including interest and fees.

