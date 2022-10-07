Airtel launched its 5G services in eight cities across the country on October 1. However, the services currently are not available on all devices. Many Airtel users will have to wait for some time to get 5G services on their phones. The users of Apple’s iPhone and a large device eco-system of Samsung and other companies such as OnePlus will not be able to access the high-speed services immediately as the smartphone companies need to carry out testing and a software upgrade.Also Read - Airtel Rolls Out 5G Plus Services In THESE Cities. NO Sim Change Required

Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Singh Sekhon said, "People need to have 5G phones to access the service, they will not need to replace their existing 4G sim." Airtel 5G Plus is supported on selected devices right now, but more devices will be added to the list soon.

How To Activate 5G Airtel On Your Device

Go to the settings tab. Get to Connections or Mobile Network. Select the 5G network mode. You may need to update your handset software to do the same.

According to the Airtel website, the process for iOS and Android devices would differ a bit.

The devices which don’t support 5G right now will get an over-the-air (OTA) update soon from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to support it. Bharti Airtel had placed the order for 5G gears with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung immediately after the 5G auctions were over.