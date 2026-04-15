Home

Business

How to get confirmed lower berth on a train? Follow these tricks when booking tickets | Details

How to get confirmed lower berth on a train? Follow these tricks when booking tickets | Details

How to get a lower berth: If you want a lower berth on a train, keep a few important things in mind when booking your ticket. Following these steps will ensure you get a lower berth. Find out what those important things are.

How to get confirmed lower berth on a train? Follow these tricks when booking tickets | Details (Picture for representation purposes)

Easy Way to Get Lower Berth: Who doesn’t like to travel in a train sitting on the lower berth and looking at the view outside? Often people think of getting a lower berth while booking tickets. Especially those who are accompanied by senior citizens, because it is very difficult for them to sit on the upper berth. Although the Railways provides this facility, but often even after getting the ticket, they get a middle or upper berth instead of the lower berth, which increases their trouble. In such cases, people blame the Railways, but in reality, many times it is due to our small mistake.

What is the rule of lower berth?

According to the Railways, there is a combined quota of lower berths for senior citizens (men 60+ and women 58+) and women over 45 years of age. This quota varies from sleeper to AC class. If you book your ticket correctly, you can avail of this quota. Now let’s find out what the correct method is.

The steps are…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While booking the ticket, you must choose the senior citizen option.

Only 1 or 2 senior citizens can avail the benefit of lower berth on one PNR (ticket).

At the same time, if there are 3 to 4 senior citizens on the same ticket, then the chances of getting a lower berth are reduced.

When you do not get the benefit?

If the lower berth in the train is already full.

Whereas you are booking tickets at the last moment.

Even if the seats in the women’s or pregnant women’s quota are filled.

It’s important to note that the benefits of a lower berth are only available when a seat is available. If a seat becomes vacant later, the system can automatically allocate a lower berth. If you are a senior citizen and require a lower berth, it’s crucial to select the correct option and book your ticket correctly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.