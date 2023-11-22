Home

How to Get Pollution Certificate For Your Car in Delhi-NCR and What Happens If You Drive Without PUC, Check Penalties

Not having a pollution certificate can land you in trouble. If your PUC certificate has expired, a challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

New Delhi: If you are driving in Delhi-NCR, it is mandatory for you to have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate as the PUC certificate is a proof that your vehicle’s emissions are within the permissible limits. If you are driving your car without PUC, you may land in trouble. Hence, it is wise to get a PUC certificate from any authorized PUC testing centre in Delhi-NCR.

Even though the process to get a PUC certificate is primarily offline as it needs you to take the vehicle for testing, you can still download the certificate after it has been tested for emissions.

What is PUC certificate?

A PUC certificate is a document that confirms the vehicle complies with emission standards. The PUC also specifies that the level of pollution from the exhaust of the vehicle is within prescribed limits, according to the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993. This certificate is issued if the vehicle is found to meet the prescribed emission norms on checking at the centre. If the vehicle is found to be polluting, repairs or tuning of the vehicle will be prescribed, according to the Delhi transport department.

How to Get Pollution Certificate in Delhi-NCR Online?

First, you need to visit the Vahan portal on the official website of Parivahan Seva.

Then click on the “PUC Certificate” button.

After this, you need to enter your vehicle’s registration number and chassis number.

Then another page will open where you click on “Get PUC Details”.

If you have a valid PUC certificate, you can download it from the page. However, if you do not have a valid PUC certificate, you will need to visit an authorized PUC testing center.

What Happens If You Don’t Have PUC?

Not having a pollution certificate can land you in trouble. If your PUC certificate has expired, a challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Moreover, if you fail to possess a PUC certificate, it may lead to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both, according to the transport department.

Apart from this, the car owner will be disqualified from holding their licence for three months.

