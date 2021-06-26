New Delhi: At this pandemic time, many have lost jobs and ran out of business. Many are also undergoing stress due to the financial crunch due to these reasons. However, if you are looking forward to making quick money, here is an idea for you. If you have a collection of old and rare coins at home, you have the chance of earning up to Rs 1.5 lakh online. When things get old, they tend to sell at a higher value as they fall in the antique category. And these days, the demand for these antique coins has increased. These days, the manufacturing of several coins has stopped in the country because of which the value of the existing coins has increased a lot. Also Read - Rare 25 Paise Coin Can Fetch You ₹1.5 Lakh Online. Here's How

If you sell these old and rare coins on e-commerce websites, you have a chance of becoming a millionaire. What you need to do is just collect your old items and search for a 25 paisa coin. Yes, this 25 paisa coin can help you earn up to Rs 1.5 lakh or even more in a day. However, you need to fulfill certain criteria to become a potential seller. Also Read - A Rare ₹ 2 Coin Can Fetch You ₹5 Lakh Online. Details Here

One of the criteria is that the 25 paisa coin must be silver and if you find one such coin, click a photo and upload it on IndiaMART.com. Yes, IndiaMART.com will offer you the platform to put your item on auction and several buyers will take part in the auction. IndiaMART brings over 10 Crore buyers and over 60 Lakh Suppliers together on the same platform. Also Read - Rare & Historical US Gold Coin Sells For Whopping Rs 138 Crore, Sets New World Record | Here's Why

Apart from 25 paisa coins, if you have a 5 paisa or 10 paisa coin, you can exchange them for a good amount of money on the same platform online. You have also the chance of earning more than lakhs if you own a Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin with an engraved image of Mata Vaishno Devi.

These old 25 paise coins with certain features can attract a good amount online. If you have a 25 paise coin that was minted in 1985, then you can sell it for a massive amount of money.

Here’s how to sell 25 paise coin on indiamart.com: Step-by-step guide here

First you need to visit the official website indiamart.com. You will have to register yourself on the website. Soon after the registration, you just need to click a picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the platform. After this, you will get chance to talk to interested buyers who will contact you. Then you can negotiate with then and sell your coin accordingly.

If the buyers agree to your amount, then you have the chance to earn a good money. However, it depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for. Apart from indiamart, you can sell your coins on other platforms such as Quikr and Coinbazzar.